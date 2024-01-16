VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: Following the launch of a highly successful range of audio devices and mobile accessories IKODOO, the revolutionary technology brand, proudly unveils its latest innovation in wireless audio technology - the IKODOO Buds X ANC. These cutting-edge earbuds are engineered to provide users with the ultimate audio experience, combining seamless connectivity, intuitive controls, and premium sound quality.

IKODOO Buds X ANC seamlessly integrates with Siri and OK Google, offering touch control compatibility for effortless navigation throughout your day. The unique slide-to-open design, combined with LED light indication, ensures an intuitive and user-friendly experience, complemented by the touch of sophistication provided by Premium Tag1. These earbuds effortlessly sync with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, including phones, watches, laptops, TVs, and PCs. The one-step pairing feature ensures an instant connection to your phone as soon as you open the charging case, leveraging the power of Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

"Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continually push the boundaries of audio technology. The Ikodoo Buds X ANC represents the pinnacle of wireless earbud technology, seamlessly blending innovation with a sleek, sophisticated design. With an unparalleled combination of features, these earbuds are set to revolutionize your audio encounters," said Pavneet Singh, CEO of Ikodoo, while launching the latest offering of the company.

Boasting 10mm advanced drivers and a 32dB ANC mic, these buds deliver HiFi stereo sound quality, providing powerful deep bass and crisp treble for an immersive listening experience. The Active Noise Cancellation technology ensures uninterrupted focus, regardless of your surroundings, with up to 24 hours of uninterrupted listening time, supported by the charging case for an astonishing total of up to 48 hours. A single charge delivers 4 to 5 hours of immersive music and audio bliss.

IKODOO Buds X ANC is available at a competitive rate of rupees 1,799 on Amazon, Jio Mart and Flipkart, complete with a 1-year brand warranty for peace of mind and the assurance of quality craftsmanship.

IKODOO is a dynamic and innovative technology brand that caters to music enthusiasts by offering an array of exceptional products. Recognizing the need for high-quality audio technology, IKODOO has partnered with Vifa Sound, a globally renowned Danish company with a rich legacy in the sound industry. With a global presence and a commitment to providing remarkable audio experiences, IKODOO is revolutionizing the world of audio technology.

