Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff, and patients at every step of the care journey, today announced several of its software solutions have earned recertification status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST r2 recertification demonstrates that the organization's platforms have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places IKS Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. "We are committed to meeting the highest standards in data protection and privacy," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO, IKS Health. "Earning HITRUST r2 recertification across several of our solutions and locations reflects our proactive dedication to information security and reinforces our promise to protect what matters most--our customers and their data." The IKS Health HITRUST r2 recertification covers eligibility and benefits verification systems primarily hosted on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with associated components such as Optimix, Stacks, Scribble, and Smartcode residing within the GCP infrastructure; key network devices and servers distributed across IKS Health data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad, India, and the U.S.; endpoints maintained in India and the U.S.; GCP infrastructure managed by Google; and U.S. office presence.

"HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

