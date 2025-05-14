2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After just one North American race, Formula One gets its wheels heated up for the F1 2025 European leg with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. With a rich history behind it, the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit hosts the F1 2024 Emilia Romagna GP, a race that has been on the calendar since 2020. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural GP in 2020, but Max Verstappen has remained a dominating force in the circuit, winning the 2021, 2022, and 2024 Emilia Romagna GPs. Due to floods, the F1 2023 race was canceled. 20 F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Drivers Lap Track in First-Ever Fully Drivable LEGO Cars Built With 400,000 Bricks (Watch Video).

Oscar Piastri has been a runaway machine this season with four GP wins out of six races this F1 2025 season, and is leading the drivers' standings ahead of teammate Lando Norris and defending champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen will hope for a return to Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari will ensure him a podium finish, preferably first. On the other hand, McLaren Mercedes are dominating the constructors' standings, and will eye further extending their lead over Mercedes and Red Bull.

When is F1 Emilia Romagna Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Emilia Romagna 2025 Qualifying will take place on May 17 and will be shown in India at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Emilia Romagna GP viewing options, fans can scroll below. F1 2025: Alpine Announces Resignation of Oliver Oakes As Team Principal

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Emilia Romagna Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below.

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Emilia Romagna GP 2025 main race will be held on May 18, while Practice 1 and Practice 2 will be held on May 16. Practice 3 will occur on May 17, hours before the qualifying session later in the evening.

