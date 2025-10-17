BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinical, administrative, and financial efficiencies across the patient journey, today announced in advance of the annual HLTH conference the launch of its new agentic AI platform built on Google Cloud technologies, including the Gemini family of models. The platform is a generative AI-based, multi-agent system that can detect when prior authorization is required, leveraging deep domain expertise and proprietary human-in-the-loop technology to ensure accuracy, speed, scalability, and compliance. IKS Health's innovative solution orchestrates a roll out of critical operations functions into a unified and efficient connected workflow, including ambient documentation, charting, coding, order capture, claim submissions, and prior authorizations directly with insurers. By connecting these stages of the patient journey, organizations will benefit from reduced documentation burden and enhanced patient access to care, removing the chores of healthcare from clinician and care teams. "We are committed to leading the agentic revolution, and with our powerful partnership with Google Cloud, we are strengthening our long-term ambitions to transform healthcare workflows," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO, IKS Health. "By using Google Cloud's agentic AI infrastructure, we are creating a connected care platform that eliminates point solution friction to drive faster and better outcomes across the patient journey."

Also Read | Indian Army Personnel and Kin Killed in Action? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Post Claiming 3 Members of a Family Serving in Army Martyred While Serving Nation.

The Power of Agentic AI combined with Human-in-the-Loop

The core of this efficiency is powered by the scaling and advanced AI capabilities of Google Cloud, leveraging the Gemini family of models, Agent Development Kit (ADK), and Vertex AI.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Send Happy Dhanteras Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers and HD Wallpapers to Loved Ones on Dhantrayodashi.

* Task automation: The AI agents are estimated to autonomously handle up to 80 percent of the routine, repetitive tasks previously done by humans, such as those involved in insurance approvals and document processing, depending on the complexity.* Human-in-the-loop safety: The system is designed around a human-in-the-loop model, which ensures that IKS Health agents review and oversee the AI's actions when medically necessary, maintaining clinical safety and accuracy.* The full IKS Health Care Enablement Platform will feature comprehensive, interconnected tasks managed by agent-driven workflows. This fundamentally reduces administrative and operational burdens, improves efficiencies, and ultimately provides clinicians and care teams with more time for direct patient care.

"We are incredibly impressed with how IKS Health is using Gemini and other agentic capabilities to deliver real, multi-step solutions today," said Aashima Gupta, Global Director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "Their deep integration with our platform and human-in-the-loop approach is an ideal example of gen AI in action, moving beyond roadmaps to create a tangible impact on reducing administrative burdens in healthcare today." The industry is poised for modernization, as the administrative burden in healthcare continues to strain clinician well-being and patient care. Clinicians spend nearly 28 hours weekly on administrative work, while staff average 34-36 hours, according to a Google Cloud study conducted by The Harris Poll. Record-keeping, insurance forms, and prior authorizations drive burnout for over 80% of clinicians and reduce patient time for eight in 10 providers, the study reported. IKS Health removes many of the chores of healthcare so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering exceptional care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)