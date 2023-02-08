New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/GPRC): Imperfecto group and Smaaash group have partnered up to bring you the Imperfecto Canteen. This one of its kind partnership would surely uplift the experience for the consumers with the best gourmet and food & Beverages followed by a unique entertainment experience.

The first outlet is scheduled to open in Rajouri Garden, a prime locality New Delhi on 9th February 2023 followed by multiple outlets opening in the upcoming three months including 3 outlets in Delhi. The partnership is expected to enhance and bring forth the best way forward for gaming and food amalgamation. It shall be available at Canteen by Imperfecto at Smaaash Rajouri Garden and all other 24 outlets.

Suresh Madan, founder of Imperfecto along with Sharad Madan and Naresh Madan, Co-founder of Imperfecto says, be an artist with a brain and get things done through passion.

Nand Kumar, Marketing head of Smaaash says, Imperfecto Canteen will bring best in class experience for our guests who loves food & beverage and entertainment .

The Imperfecto Canteen aims to give a unique experience to it's esteemed consumers by providing a variety of food and beverages along with entertainment. Currently we have planned for 7outlets which are coming in following locations- Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur & Udaipur. They are planning to open 24 outlets in the span of 1 year.

Imperfecto Canteen is a fast-food restaurant concept that serves fresh and healthy food in a pleasing environment. The menu combines traditional Indian cuisine with some of the finest International cuisines and local favourites. The menu is designed to suit all dietary requirements and tastes, without compromising on quality or taste.

They are committed to providing their customers with delicious food that they can trust.The ultimate goal is to create a space where everyone can gather around, irrespective of age and share joyful times with friends. The idea behind Imperfecto Canteen is to provide an environment that reminisces our past with the current one.

Imperfecto Canteen is the perfect place for you to enjoy your evening. On weekends, they offer a wide selection of drinks and snacks with entertainment at Smaaash Gaming Entertainment. With games for all ages and interests, together with their delicious food selections, Imperfecto Canteen will be your new favorite hangout destination!

