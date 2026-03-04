Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Agartala, the capital of Tripura, from March 7 to 8. During his visit, he will attend the convocation ceremony of Tripura University, a premier central university, and is also slated to chair several other official programs.

According to Vishal Kumar, the District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, Vice President Radhakrishnan will also visit the Matabari (Tripura Sundari) Temple.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, March 4, 2026? Know if Banks Are Open or Closed on Wednesday for Holi and Yaosang.

Additionally, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremonies at Tripura University and will also visit the Hapania Fairgrounds to interact with the "Lakhpati Didis."

"On 7th and 8th March, the Honourable President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Tripura. This is a time of great pride and joy for all the people of Tripura. He will visit the Matabari Mahata. He will also attend the Dikshan Ceremonies of the Central University of Tripura. He will also interact with the Lakhpati Didis at the Hapania Fairgrounds. All the arrangements have been made by the state government and the central agencies, including the University of Tripura," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | APK Scam Busted: Ghaziabad Police Uncover Interstate Cyber Gang Behind INR 3 Crore Fraud.

Earlier, the Vice President of India, on February 22, laid the foundation stone for a 140-foot statue of freedom fighter and 'Kappalottiya Tamizhan' VO Chidambaram Pillai, in Madurai.

The statue, initially planned for 140 feet, was later increased in height.

Addressing the event, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "VO Chidambaram Pillai was a man who lived a life of pure sacrifice without expecting anything in return, and who passed away dedicating his entire life to selfless service. If today we say that we are living with such freedom and rights, it was VO Chidambaram Pillai who sowed the very first seed of that freedom in this soil...Today, we have laid the foundation stone for the statue of VO Chidambaram Pillai." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)