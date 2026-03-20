PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: Leading real estate developer Imperia Structures Ltd has announced the launch of its luxury residential project in Sports City, located along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport). This landmark development will feature high end units and is set to redefine premium living in the region.

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According to the company, this marks Imperia's most luxurious offering in the burgeoning real estate hub of Sports City, Yamuna Expressway separated across 4.7 Acers. Given the strategic location near Noida International Airport and the growing demand for premium housing segment, the company anticipates a strong response similar to its successful project Prideville in Sports City, Yamuna Expressway.

The Sephyra will include 6 residential towers. It will exclusively offer spacious 2 and 4 BHK apartments. These apartments measure 1200 sq.ft and 2680 sq.ft, respectively and promise Luxurious living spaces. These sizes provide ample room; that might be preferred by those seeking larger homes with world-class Amenities.

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The Sephyra: A Vision of European Elegance Design and Planned by Hardit Singh Batra

The Sephyra is the realization of a vision to bring the sophisticated living standards of Europe to India. Ideated and implemented by young Hardit Singh Batra, the project was meticulously crafted from scratch into a premier residential reality under the strategic guidance of MD Harpreet Singh Batra and JMD Brajender Singh Batra.

Deeply inspired by European architecture and landscaping, Hardit Singh Batra designed The Sephyra to feature world-class elements such as a Spanish Court, a Grand Tiered Fountain, and a Floating deck with Alfresco Dining. Spread across 4.7 acres in the heart of Sports City, the development integrates biophilic design and landscaped gardens to create a natural harmony between luxury and sustainability. By combining these international aesthetics with modern conveniences like smart home automation and proximity to the Noida International Airport, this project sets a new benchmark for premium living in the region."

"Our latest offering in Sports City is designed to offer an unmatched living experience, featuring Exclusive residences, Grand Tiered Fountain, Spanish Court, Floating deck with Alfresco Dining and panoramic green views. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in luxury and sustainability," said MD. Harpreet Singh Batra, Managing Director of Imperia Structures Ltd.

"With its strategic location at the confluence of three expressways, robust connectivity, and rapid development with Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway has become one of North India's most promising real estate destinations. This is the perfect time for forward-thinking investors to be part of this growth story," said Mr. Amrit Pal Singh the CEO of Imperia Structures Ltd.

The project boasts over 35 Luxury lifestyle amenities, including a grand clubhouse, large swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, an exclusive business lounge, Pets Park, Party Lawn, Sculpture court, water feature with Sculpture and dedicated wellness spaces for residents.

The Sephyra - Experience an address that redefines sophisticated living. The Sephyra welcomes you with grand living rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, imported marble flooring, and elegant foyers that reflect timeless style.

A world-class clubhouse, multi-sports arena, and beautifully landscaped greens bring leisure and wellness together, while the biophilic design creates a natural harmony between luxury and sustainability.

Smart home automation, EV-ready parking, and 24x7 biometric security offer seamless convenience and peace of mind. Spacious balconies and scenic decks open to breathtaking views of the Buddh International Circuit, placing you close to iconic landmarks and urban attractions.

Perfectly positioned along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, The Sephyra offers strategic connectivity--just 20 minutes from the Noida International Airport--making it the ideal destination for future-forward living.

The Yamuna Expressway region has witnessed significant infrastructure growth. The upcoming metro links and expressway expansions will further solidify the area's position as a prime investment and residential destination.

Industry experts highlight that the current price trends in the region, ranging from ₹8,000 to ₹20,000 per sq ft, are expected to appreciate considerably with increasing demand and upcoming developments. It reflects an incredible 536% rise over five years. This surge happened along the Yamuna Expressway -- imagine witnessing such a remarkable appreciation unfold in the coming days.

With this new launch The Sephyra By Imperia Group continues its legacy of pioneering premium developments, delivering unparalleled quality, and elevating urban living standards in one of India's most promising real estate corridors.

Imperia Structures Ltd

Contact: 8010-60-60-60

E-mail: thesephyra@imperiastructures.com

Website - https://imperiastructures.com/project/the-sephyra/

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