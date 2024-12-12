PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: Imperial College London recently hosted its inaugural two-day STEM-a-thon competition for high school students in New Delhi on December 7th and 8th. The event generated significant interest, attracting large-scale participation from schools across India. Students aged 15 to 17 competed with great enthusiasm, showcasing their passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Imperial College London, ranked second among global institutions in the QS 2025 rankings, made a strong debut in India with this event.

The STEM-a-thon, organized in partnership with EduQuest by Silver Fern Education Consultants, aimed to bring out the best in young, brilliant minds. It provided a unique platform for students to brainstorm innovative STEM solutions that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help build a better future.

EduQuest by Silver Fern Education Consultants is an experiential learning-focused subsidiary of Silver Fern, offering academic short courses that promote holistic development in collaboration with top-ranked global universities.

The competition was designed with the goal of encouraging students to identify existing challenges related to the SDGs and create scalable, workable solutions. The ideas proposed by participating teams were nothing short of extraordinary. Among the standout innovations were projects focused on gut health, overall wellness, generating electricity from waste, creating glasses that convert text into speech, and developing plastic bricks made from recycled materials to name just a few. It was truly inspiring to see students working so diligently on solutions that could help shape a more sustainable future.

Leading up to the event, students were first mentored by their school faculty and then guided by experts from Imperial College London. Teams from some of India's top schools, including The Lawrence Lovedale School (Ooty), Bombay International School, Step by Step (Noida), Calcutta International School, and Ascend International School, among others, took part, with more than 60 teams registering for the competition.

The event culminated in an exciting conclusion, with the winning teams taking home remarkable prizes. The top team received 800 GBP per member to sponsor their travel to London to compete in the finals of the Global Natural Sciences and Innovation Competition at Imperial College London in the summer of 2025, along with Letters of Recommendation from the visiting faculty.

