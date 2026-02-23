Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): A motorcycle collided with a tanker at Hyderabad's Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Monday morning, claiming the lives of a home guard and a young woman.

According to Banjara Hills Police, 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at the Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver at the time of the accident.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of February 23 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

He was travelling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle. Both were critically injured and succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. "This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination," said a Banjara Hills Police official.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 24: Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

Further Details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)