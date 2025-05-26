In the Shadow of Giants: How an Indian Startup Quietly Solved the Same Problem as Anthropic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26: When Anthropic launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) earlier this year, it made headlines for simplifying how large language models (LLMs) interact with applications. But in Indore, India, a startup named viaSocket had quietly been working on a similar challenge long before MCP's debut.

Initially focused on automating workflows between business apps, viaSocket saw early on that the true bottleneck wasn't creating AI models--it was integrating them into existing systems. "We weren't trying to reinvent the wheel," says Pushpendra Agrawal, co-founder of viaSocket. "We just wanted to make AI tools plug into business workflows as easily as everything else."

Instead of building a new protocol, viaSocket extended its no-code automation platform to support LLM integration. Businesses could now embed AI agents into thousands of apps already connected through viaSocket, bypassing the complexity of handling multiple APIs.

While Anthropic introduced a new open-source framework, viaSocket chose a more pragmatic path--using what it already had to address the same problem. "We see what Anthropic did as a positive step," says a team member. "But our focus has always been about usability and real-world application."

Though it was overshadowed by the larger media coverage surrounding Anthropic, viaSocket's work continues to resonate within the AI space. The team acknowledges and appreciates Anthropic's contributions to the open-source community, seeing them as a crucial step forward for the entire industry.

viaSocket is part of Walkover, the parent company behind MSG91, a communication platform used by over 10,000 SMBs globally. Founded by siblings Pushpendra, Shubhendra, and Ankita Agrawal, Walkover has long focused on simplifying technology for businesses. Today, viaSocket is led by Pushpendra, with Ravi Paliwal heading development.

Their work represents a broader industry trend: making AI integration seamless and practical. "The real value in AI is not just the models, but how they connect to everyday tools," says Narendra Sen, founder of Rackbank. Startups like viaSocket, he says, are tackling integration in a way that could define the next era of AI adoption.

"We're a small team, but we believe we're solving a big problem," says Ravi Paliwal. "As AI evolves, the need for easy, seamless integration will only grow. We're focused on building something that will stand the test of time."

