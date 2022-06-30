New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/PNN): Hercules Hoist Limited, also popularly known as Indef, participated in sponsoring the flagship event conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the Northern Region.

The 2nd CII Manufacturing Excellence Summit, with the theme "Building India, the Global Hub of Best-in-Class Manufacturing", was held on June 23rd and 24th, 2022 in New Delhi.

The manufacturing industry in India appears to be a powerful sector within the country. We are striving to enhance the manufacturing sector's contribution to 25 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025, guided by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion initiatives such as "Make in India," "Skill India," and "National Manufacturing Policy." These efforts have already yielded results, with India ranking 30th on the WEF Global Manufacturing Index in 2018.

On the other hand, to talk about the latest manufacturing trends across the world like Industry 4.0, which represents the revolution and the growing trend towards automation and data exchange technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), industrial internet of things (IIoT), cyber-physical systems (CPS), artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and factories, cloud and cognitive computing technologies, the idea of this summit is to focus on making India the next global manufacturing hub.

Nevertheless, it is very soon to state that India will play along with the world's manufacturing leaders, but the evolution and effort to become the global manufacturing hub are visible.

To make this dynamic dream come true, we need to focus on creating an environment that is beneficial to the global manufacturing market. From being the most trusted supply chain partner to constructing world-class manufacturing systems, fostering innovations, efficiently trained manpower, and technological advancements by upgrading the capabilities to the next level, this dream can hopefully be realized.

To discuss the realities and possibilities of this evolution, we had industrial stalwarts from different manufacturing backgrounds, and these people are cutting-edge technology providers and subject experts with practical exposure. The honorable speakers were Sushil Aggrawal, chairman, CII western region, U.P & AVRO India Ltd., and Pranay Garg, M.D., Advanced Valves Pvt. Ltd.

P V Ravi Kumar-Maruthi Suzuki India Ltd. Plant Operation Control, Commodore Amit Rastogi-(Retd) Chairman & MD, National Research Development Corporation, Mohit Jauhari-Head (SCM) Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd., and Dr Jitendra Das-Director, FORE School of Management.

Surbhi Gupta-Head of Digital ACC Ltd., Biswajit Bhattacharya-Partner & Automotive Industry Leader India, S/Asia, IBM Consulting India; Sunil Mehta-GM-e-F@ctory Strategic Dept. Mitsubishi Electric India; Ajay Gupta-Group Head-Supply Chain Jakson Group.

Gnaneshwar Kambali, General Manager, IIOT Strategy and Solutions Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., and Rohan Chavali, Deputy Manager, SMC Corporation India Ltd.

The summit's foundation was manufacturing excellence, which was followed by the most recent technological innovation and business solutions such as factory of the future, robotics and automation, artificial intelligence, industrial blockchain, IIOT, proof supply chain, energy efficiency, and cyber security.

The in-depth discussions were about various sessions like energy efficiency manufacturing and cost-saving techniques sessions in which the reduction of energy consumption by using energy-efficient products like LED's, along with the advantages of regular maintenance and repair of equipment, were discussed. Then, the future-proofing of manufacturing with a robust supply chain session had a brief explanation about how taking care of the safety and health of the employees should be our priority.

Next, the Japanese perspective of the smart manufacturing session offered knowledge about reorganizing the existing structure to capitalize on the use of machines and manpower. Then, followed by the power of data & AI in the industrial automation session, where talks about how AI makes robots recognize, localize, and effortlessly handle tasks that can be too dangerous, monotonous, and supremely demanding for humans, were provided.

And finally, automation and visualization - the next phases of data and AI sessions - were discussed and concluded, saying that a greater evolution in the manufacturing industry can be seen when technology's output advances in the coming decades.

As the leading one-stop material handling solution manufacturing company incorporated in 1962, Indef has its very own manufacturing units in Khalapur and Chakan, which deliver the highest quality hoist and crane products for all the industry segments and distribute them through our wide reach of 40+ authorised business partners.

Through our global distributors, we have begun to pave the way into the global market in Bangladesh, Dubai, and the Middle East. We are hoping to increase our footprint throughout the world to make an advanced impact in the manufacturing industry and become the go-to solution provider for any material handling requirements.

We, as a market leader in the material handling industry, also want to contribute to the evolution of making India a global manufacturing hub, and we are privileged to participate as a sponsor in the "The 2nd Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Manufacturing Excellence Summit 2022" for the benefit of India's manufacturing industrial advancement. Looking forward to many more such engagements.

For further details on hoisting and crane solutions, please visit us at www.indef.com

