As actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, the filmmaker who launched Mandanna’s career, Rishab Shetty, notably declined to comment on the union. During a recent media interaction, the Kantara star maintained a polite but firm silence when asked about his invitation to the high-profile wedding. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Get Married in Traditional Telugu Ceremony in Udaipur – Reports.

Rishab Shetty was attending a spiritual visit to Mantralayam following the launch of his upcoming project, Jai Hanuman, when reporters shifted the focus from his work to the "VIROSH" wedding. When a journalist pointedly asked if he had received an invitation to the ceremony in Udaipur, Shetty reportedly smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away without providing a response.

The filmmaker had been answering questions regarding his new film and his visit to the temple with patience, but his refusal to engage with personal questions about Mandanna has quickly become a talking point on social media.

The 'Kirik Party' Connection

The silence is particularly significant given the history between the two. Shetty directed Mandanna in her 2016 debut film Kirik Party, which catapulted her to stardom in the Kannada film industry.

However, the relationship between Mandanna and her debut team has been a subject of public scrutiny for years. The actress was previously engaged to the film's lead actor and Shetty's close friend, Rakshit Shetty, before the engagement was called off in 2018. More recently, public friction surfaced in 2023 after Mandanna seemingly omitted the name of Shetty's production house during an interview, leading to a subtle back-and-forth between the actress and the director in the media.

The VIROSH Union

While Shetty remained silent, the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda proceeded as an intimate but grand affair at the ITC Mementos in Udaipur. The couple, who have been the subject of relationship rumours for eight years, exchanged vows at 10:10 AM on February 26. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple To Tie the Knot Today in Traditional Telugu and Kodava Ceremonies.

The ceremony followed several days of festivities, including a "Virosh Premiere League" cricket match and traditional pre-wedding rituals. The guest list was reportedly limited to close family and select industry friends, including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Thenewlyweds will host a grand reception in Hyderabad for their industry colleagues on March 4, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).