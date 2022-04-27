New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/TPT): On April 24, 2022, a dinner was facilitated by India Australia Strategic Alliance and organised by Indian Business Consortium in the honour of Former Australian Prime Tony Abbott and Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. More than 150 top Indian and Australian entrepreneurs and business leaders joined this evening. Special guests Naveen Jindal (Chairman of Jindal Group) and Manoj Tiwari (Member of Parliament) were also present. On April 2, 2022, India and Australia signed a comprehensive interim free-trade agreement that permits zero duty trade on several items.

Largely, India imports key raw materials and intermediates from Australia and exports finished products. This unlocks huge opportunities for Indian exports of automobiles, textiles, footwears and leather products, gems and jewellery, toys and plastic products.

Tony Abbott appreciated efforts done by both countries specially by PM Narender Modi, PM Scott Morrison, Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, minister for trade, tourism, and investment Dan Tehan.

Abbott's role was to put oil in machinery to make it work. This relationship needs to be better developed. We need to replace China in the supply chain and India has a very sophisticated manufacturing base.

Stephen Harper congratulated India and Australia on this historical achievement. He wished for a stronger India and Canada relationship.

This event was facilitated by Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk (Chairman-India Australia strategic Alliance) and organised by founding members of Indian Business Consortium Pramod Sharma (Managing Trustee - Laxmi Narain Foundation, Founder & Promoter -UV Group (UVARC and UV Special Situation Fund), Dr Shanemeet Singh Sidhu (Economic advisor, Founder: Brain Tree IAS), Ramesh Chandra Agarwal (Managing Director - Mohani Tea), CA Rajesh Sharma (Former Central Council Member Of ICAI & ICSI, Former Director of BHEL), CA Ishant Juneja (Founder-Rrayze Business Solutions)

India Australia Strategic Alliance has a long, proud history of supporting India Australia Business.

Indian Business Consortium assists Indian entrepreneurs to explore synergies in various countries across the industries and sectors. Initiatives like these will play a huge role in taking India to the $5 Trillion economy mark.

