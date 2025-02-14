New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): On the closing day of the third edition of India Energy Week 2025, petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Puri spoke about the success of the showpiece energy event highlighting its unprecedented participant and exhibitor numbers and technical paper submissions.

The world's second-largest energy event concluded successfully, hosting over 70,000 visitors, over 600 exhibitors, and ten international pavilions over four days. With nine dedicated themes, it showcased key innovations, strategic collaborations, and policy insights shaping the global energy landscape.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of OFC vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

The Union minister noted that the event had exceeded expectations by encompassing a comprehensive range of sectors including petroleum, natural gas, green energy, biofuel, and compressed biogas, showcasing remarkably innovative developments.

Puri emphasized that within the short span of three years, India Energy Week has established itself as the world's second-largest energy platform, with its fourth edition scheduled to take place in Goa in 2026.

Also Read | HSBTE Result 2025: HSBTE Diploma Results Released at hsbte.org.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

The Minister emphasized that IEW 2025 distinguished itself from other global energy forums by facilitating actual business transactions rather than merely serving as a networking platform.

Hardeep Puri specifically highlighted practical innovations such as the cost-effective conversion kit demonstrated at the HPCL stall, designed for enabling biofuel usage in two and three-wheelers. Additionally, the Minister also expressed satisfaction at the convergence of investors, manufacturers, and consumers, particularly evident in the display of flex fuel vehicles.

Speaking on India-US energy cooperation, the Minister noted the substantial progress in bilateral relations, particularly in the natural gas sector. The Minister highlighted India's stated goal of increasing natural gas consumption to 15 per cent in its energy mix from about 6 per cent currently, emphasizing the strategic importance of the relationship with the United States for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) supplies.

Addressing reforms in the Exploration and Production sector, Puri detailed the scale of Open Acreage Licensing Program (OALP) Round X covering about 200,000 square kilometers. The Minister explained that enhanced interest in this round has been driven by systematic reforms in the regulatory regime, transitioning from production to revenue-sharing mechanisms, along with the proposed amendments to Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act 1948.

Additionally, Puri announced that the new legislative framework, developed through extensive consultations, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha. He particularly noted the collaboration of ONGC with BP, and Reliance in bidding for blocks in earlier rounds as a strong message of industry partnership.

Outlining the Ministry's priorities, the Minister emphasized focus on exploration and production, stressing the importance of expert collaboration and the proposed changes to regulatory framework that allows appropriate compensation for resource discovery to the stakeholders in the sector.

The Minister highlighted the significance of the amendments, passed by the Rajya Sabha, in ensuring policy predictability, particularly regarding windfall tax implementation. He emphasized the removal of discretionary elements in policy implementation as a move toward more transparent governance in the energy sector.

Discussing the global energy scenario, the Minister observed that the new US administration's push for increased oil supply has created favorable conditions in global markets. He noted the emergence of new oil sources from the Western Hemisphere, including Brazil, Argentina, Suriname, Canada, US, and Guyana, as beneficial for major consuming nations like India. Puri expressed complete confidence in India's international investments in the Oil and Gas assets across Brazil, Venezuela, Russia, and Mozambique.

Hardeep Singh Puri described the biofuel program as a remarkable story, citing current capacity of 1,700 crore liters for ethanol blending, while discussing potential beyond the 20 per cent blending target. Moreover, Puri expressed particular excitement about green hydrogen, confirming confident progression toward the 5 MMT annual production target for 2030, while also highlighting sustainable aviation fuel development.

India Energy Week was envisioned as more than just another industry conference--it was designed to be a dynamic platform redefining global energy dialogues. In just two years, this self-funded initiative has achieved precisely that, becoming the world's second-largest energy event. The third edition was scheduled from February 11-14, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

A Clean Cooking Ministerial was also at the third edition of India Energy Week 2025, which was attended by ministers from several energy-producing countries.

Sharing India's success story of ensuring clean cooking fuel reaches every household in the country through the flagship PM Ujjwala Scheme, Minister Hardeep Puri affirmed that it was easily doable by others.

About 10.33 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) free gas connections have been provided across the country since its launch in May 2016, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri informed Lok Sabha recently. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households.

India has taken a huge stride in making cooking fuel clean and sustainable through its PM Ujjwala Yojana. Usage of traditional cooking fuels had detrimental impacts on the health of rural women as well as on the environment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)