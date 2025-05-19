VMPL

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 19: The countdown has begun for India Cup Season 3, a premier tennis ball cricket league that promises to set new benchmarks in grassroots sports entertainment. Scheduled to commence on May 27, 2025, the league will take place at the iconic Jamsan Cricket Stadium in Gujarat and is expected to draw attention from across the nation.

Organized by Tenniscricket.in and JVA Brothers, the league is the brainchild of visionary owners Santosh Nanekar and Vijay Agarwal. With a mission to elevate tennis ball cricket to new heights, India Cup Season 3 is set to redefine the dynamics of regional cricket leagues in India.

Star-Studded Team Lineup

Twelve teams representing various Indian states will battle it out in a league-cum-knockout format:

1. Maharashtra SmartNet

2. West Bengal The DJ Eleven

3. Delhi & Uttarakhand Dhamaka Club

4. Kerala Sulthan Brothers

5. Gujarat Balaji Club Rajkot

6. D Time Tigers of North East

7. Maharashtra B Turf Addicts

8. Uttar Pradesh Tiger 11 Amar Sai

9. Bihar PVR Kareem 11

10. Punjab & Haryana MUCC

11. Tamil Nadu Maximus

12. Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan Shivanya 11

Each team brings together top talent, promising high-octane cricketing action for fans and followers alike.

A Powerhouse Platform for Sponsors

India Cup Season 3 is not just about cricket--it's a high-impact marketing platform. With a digital footprint that includes:

* YouTube: 2 million+ subscribers

* Facebook: 1.5 million+ followers

* Instagram: 500K+ followers

* Twitter: 200K+ followers

...the league offers brands an unprecedented opportunity to engage with a wide and diverse audience.

Key League Highlights

* Kick-off Date: May 27, 2025

* Venue: Jamsan Cricket Stadium, Gujarat

* Format: League cum knockout

* Affiliation: Officially affiliated with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), featuring the exciting ISPL Over format

* Management: Handled by Criconn Management, experts in sports operations

* Broadcast: Live on Tenniscricket.in's YouTube channel

With an expected daily footfall of 8,000 and millions more tuning in online, the league is poised to become a cultural phenomenon.

An Invitation to Brands

India Cup Season 3 welcomes corporate partners and sponsors to be part of this exhilarating journey. Key benefits include:

* Widespread brand exposure across digital and on-ground platforms

* Association with a premier and fast-growing sports property

* Engagement opportunities through team and player collaborations

* A chance to connect with passionate sports fans across India

Be Part of the Action

India Cup Season 3 isn't just a cricket tournament--it's a movement. As anticipation builds, fans, players, and brands alike are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling and impactful season.

For sponsorship inquiries and partnership opportunities

Contact:

Santosh Nanekar and Vijay Agarwal

League Owners

info@indiacup.co.in

visit: Tenniscricket.in

