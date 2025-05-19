San Francisco, May 19: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called "starred channel updates" to the beta testers, and will soon introduce it for all users. Meta-owned WhatsApp regularly provides users with updates and features to experience the best instant messaging services. Recently, the platform rolled out Meta AI-powered profile pictures and wallpaper generation feature as a beta, which is expected to get a wider release soon.

The new WhatsApp feature 'starred channel updates" is currently rolled out for developers enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program in the Android 2.25.17.7 version. This new feature offers benefits to users, such as saving specific updates for easy later reference. Using 'starred channel updates', the WhatsApp users can quickly retrieve essential updates without needing to scroll through the entire channel history, according to a post by WABetaInfo. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Releases Codex, Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent, to ChatGPT iOS App.

WhatsApp has rolled out this new feature with a dedicated section for starred updates. The feature will let the beta testers find new ways to organise their favourite channel updates using the starring feature. They must select the star icon on the top app bar to enable this option. This action instantly saves the selected update to a dedicated section for easy future access.

The WhatsApp users will find the saved updates organised in a dedicated list, which can be accessed via the channel info screen. WABetaInfo said it would be a convenient way to revisit the saved content. This WhatsApp feature helps users keep track of important posts like announcements, event details, and other key info shared in channels. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Chatbot Can Now Generate Charts From Data; Check Details.

The WhatsApp users who use this feature can keep track of important posts like announcements, event details, and other key info shared in channels. Along with the channel info screen, WhatsApp now offers a global starred updates list in the Updates tab menu, making viewing all saved updates in one place easy.

