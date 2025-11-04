New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a meeting with European Union (EU) Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, to discuss the progress on India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.

In a social media post, the minister stated, "Had a productive meeting with @MarosSefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and @CHansenEU, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food. Discussed strengthening the India-EU trade & investment ties, advancing the FTA, and deepening cooperation across priority areas. Both sides are committed to balanced and mutually beneficial outcomes."

Also Read | 'Yeh Farrhana Ko Gandi Zubaan Bol Raha Tha': Netizens SLAM Salman Khan Over Alleged Obscene Remark for Tanya Mittal on 'Bigg Boss 19' (Watch Video).

According to the Ministry of Commerce, a senior team of negotiators from the European Union is currently in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November 2025 for talks with their Indian counterparts on the proposed FTA.

The engagements are aimed at resolving key outstanding issues and advancing the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides.

Also Read | Kartik Purnima 2025 Date: Is Kartik Purnima on November 4 or 5? Know Moonrise Timing, Purnima Tithi and Significance of the Auspicious Day.

The visit follows Minister Piyush Goyal's official visit to Brussels on 27-28 October 2025, where he held forward-looking discussions with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

These consultations reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement.

The ongoing deliberations during the week will focus on core areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, and rules of origin, among others, along with technical and institutional matters.

The discussions are guided by a shared vision of a modern, robust, and future-ready FTA that reflects the priorities and sensitivities of both India and the EU.

The negotiations gained further momentum with a virtual meeting on 3 November 2025 between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Commissioners Maros Sefcovic and Christophe Hansen, who oversees Agriculture and Food.

As part of the visit, Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission (EU DG Trade), will be in New Delhi on 5-6 November 2025 for high-level discussions with India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal on key technical and policy issues.

As per the ministry, the EU delegation's visit highlights the joint determination of India and the European Union to conclude a fair and balanced trade agreement, fostering trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable growth between the two partners. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)