Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today on the occasion of World Fragile X Awareness Day, communities around the world come together to shine a light on the condition by illuminating monuments and landmarks globally.

Fragile X Society-India is excited to be a part of this incredible initiative that is uniting Fragile X families and communities around the world.

The Taj Mahal Tower, Mumbai has been robust support for many years and will light up again this year to support awareness. In addition, this year we have garnered the support of 21 more buildings including malls, clubs, high rise towers all over India.

These include City Centre Salt Lake and City Centre New Town in Kolkata, the Woodrose Club, Augusta Club and MLR convention centre in Banglore, Fortune Pandiyan Hotel in Madurai, Ahmedabad One Mall, Rameswaram Daiwik Hotel, Devi Ratn Taj Jaipur, Blue Diamond in Pune and Planet Godrej residential towers in Mumbai.

Fragile X Society-India has been a support system for families impacted with the condition and also strive to create awareness about it. This year we have held numerous webinars empowering medical students on the condition. "Awareness for Fragile X is the first and biggest step forward towards diagnosis, treatments and a cure," says Shalini Kedia, Chairperson of the Fragile X Society-India who can be reached @fragilexindia on Instagram and Facebook.

"I am personally very touched by a gesture of a parent who has two small restaurants on the Jaipur highway and will be lighting up too to support awareness in pursuit of a cure."

As the most common inherited single gene cause of autism, Fragile X is the best key we have to solving autism. Treatments for Fragile X are also likely to help people who have Alzheimer's or other brain disorders. Since it causes intellectual disability and passes down silently through generations it is imperative to create awareness about it.

As per worldwide statistics, one in 5,000 children are affected with Fragile X Syndrome and that makes it close to 4,00,000 individuals in India alone. This is a crucial number and needs attention.

