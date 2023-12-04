New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Internet Governance Forum (IGF), a multi-stakeholder platform formed to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet, will be convened here in the national capital on Monday.

India Internet Governance Forum 2023 (IIGF-2023) will be a hybrid event.

After successfully convening the first two editions of the IIGF in 2021 and 2022, the third edition is being conducted under the overarching theme "Moving Forward - Calibrating Bharat's Digital Agenda".

The event is an effort to delve deeper into issues such as building a secure, trusted and resilient cyberspace for Bharat, Enabling Innovation for India's Developmental Goals, Bridging Divides and Calibrating Bharat's Digital Agenda - on Leadership for Global Digital Governance and Cooperation.

For attendees in person, the event is being held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

The inaugural session will be attended by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar. A special address will be delivered by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The India Internet Governance Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum (UN IGF). The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multi-stakeholder platform bringing representatives from various groups together, all at par, to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet. (ANI)

