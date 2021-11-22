New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a major move to bring all the stakeholders of internet governance together, India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will be organizing a 3-day webinar from 25-27 November 2021. The event aims to discuss the roadmap to digitisation and reaffirm India as an essential participant on the global stage by highlighting its role and importance in the international policy development on internet governance.

It will witness the august presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister, MeitY, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, MeitY, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary (IAS), Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI and other dignitaries. Maarten Botterman, a global internet expert and Chairman of Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Number (ICANN), a global non-profit with the mission to ensure security and stability of the unique identifier system for the Internet, will also be among the speakers during the event.

The 3-day event will have enlightening discussions on the road to Digitisation in India. The salient feature of the event will be the three plenary sessions on themes - India & Internet - India's Digital Journey and Her Global Role, Equity, Access & Quality - High-speed Internet for All and Cyber Norms and Ethics in Internet Governance.

The event will be a joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, NIXI and Multistakeholder Group. Through an open and inclusive process, IIGF brings together all stakeholders in the Global Internet governance ecosystem including government, industry, civil society, academia - as equal participants of the larger Internet Governance discourse. India is a big consumer of the internet with millions of people using it every day for a long duration. The digital drive in India is in full swing to bring 100% of the population on the internet network. This event will focus on the digitisation roadmap, opportunities and possibilities, and challenges in India, besides positioning it as the global leader in the domain by highlighting its role and importance in the International Policy development on Internet Governance.

Speaking about the scheduled event, Anil Kumar Jain, Chair, IIGF, said, "Rising internet population and the inclination towards digital services are presenting an exciting ground for the swift evolution of the digital economy in India. This environment is further being stimulated by the advent of cutting-edge technology and quick adoption. Through, India Internet Governance Forum, we strive to ensure the participation of all stakeholders in harnessing the power of the Internet for economic growth. This webinar is expected to help the participants to understand the opportunities and challenges in the sector and provide very efficacious insights for the future courses of action."

IIGF previously held a curtain-raiser event with an interesting insight into the roadmap for Digitisation in India in October 2021. The event was a precursor to the institution of India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) formed in conformance to IGF - Paragraph 72 of the Tunis Agenda of the UN-based Internet Governance forum: (IGF).

The India Internet Government Forum is an initiative associated with the UN Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF). The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is a multistakeholder platform bringing representatives together from various groups to discuss public policy issues related to the Internet.

For more information, please visit www.indiaigf.in.

