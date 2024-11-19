Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasized India's commitment to equity, balance, and fair trade in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations during his keynote address at the 27th CITIC CLSA India Forum held in Mumbai today.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlighting India's strategic approach, Goyal stated that India enters into FTAs with countries which are transparent, open and where Governments' economic systems align with India.

He underlined that these agreements are designed to promote mutual growth while ensuring a level playing field for all parties involved.

The Minister also outlined the government's priority over the last decade--ensuring basic amenities for all citizens and empowering them to dream bigger.

He credited the nation's transformative journey to the "4D advantage" of democracy, demographic dividend, demand, and decisive leadership under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Goyal urged investors to recognize the unparalleled opportunities India offers as it advances toward its goal of becoming a developed nation, or "Viksit Bharat," by 2047.

Addressing questions on skill development, Goyal highlighted the government's allocation of USD 30 billion across five skill development schemes in the Budget 2024.

He outlined the Government's vision for youth empowerment, stating, "Our focus is on enabling young Indians to curate their formal education according to their aspirations and seamlessly transition into vocations of their choice."

