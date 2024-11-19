Becoming new parents is a journey that brings a wave of responsibilities, especially when it comes to creating a peaceful space. Quiet time becomes essential, not just for the baby, but for the parents too. In a similar vein, while fans often picture their idols living in permanent, lavish homes, many celebrities choose to rent. According to sources, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken this route, leasing an apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, paying a monthly rent of INR 7 lakh. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Sixth Wedding Anniversary: Actress' Wish For Hubby Is Too Cute To Be Missed (See Post).

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Rented Property in Prabhadevi

The property is located in Prabhadevi, a lively area in Mumbai that’s well-connected to both the Western and Central suburbs. With easy access to major roads like the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, getting around is a breeze. Prabhadevi is also home to the famous Siddhivinayak Temple and is close to popular spots like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix, offering a perfect mix of convenience and local charm. As per sources, the apartment rented by the couple has a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft (~301.47 sq m) and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft (~215. 49 sq m). It has a long car parking space which can accommodate three cars. The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans 36 months and includes an initial security deposit of INR 21 lakh. The rental terms are structured in tiers, with the monthly rent set at INR 7 lakh for the first 18 months. After that, the rent will increase to INR 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months of the lease. Ranveer Singh Shares ‘Wife Appreciation’ Post for Deepika Padukone on Their Sixth Wedding Anniversary (View Photos).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Leave and Licence Agreement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Their Baby Girl – Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joyfully welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl, on September 8. Later, Deepika shared a post on social media, revealing the name of the baby — Dua Padukone Singh. On the work front, she was seen in Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone Shares Daughter Dua's Photo

