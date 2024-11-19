New Delhi, November 19: Telegram has introduced a major update to its Mini-Apps, which will offer its users a more seamless and interactive experience. Telegram Mini apps now support full-screen mode, to make them user-friendly. Users can also add shortcuts for these Mini-Apps directly to their phone's home screen for quicker access. The update also comes with various services like subscriptions, gifts for apps and more.

Telegram has added new tools and options to its Mini apps to make them more versatile. Apart from full-screen support and home screen shortcuts, users can now set emoji status, access geolocation features, device motion tracking, and subscribe to services within the app. Telegram Child Protection: Pavel Durov’s App Designates Officer To Respond to Sexually Exploitative Materials Protecting Underage Users in South Korea.

Mini Apps 2.0 Features

Mini apps can now display content in full-screen mode in portrait or landscape mode. The improvement will allow the apps to support a greater variety of game types and to incorporate more interactive features, such as different gestures and user interfaces. Mini apps can now detect how your device is moving. The capability enables to introduce controls for games to make them more engaging. It will also allow for the creation of virtual reality (VR) experiences, where the movement of your device can enhance the gameplay and make it feel more realistic.

You now have the option to share your location with Mini apps. The feature will allow developers to create games that are based on location, including fun activities that highlight points of interest or interactive maps for events. By default, location sharing is turned off, so you will need to give permission for each Mini app if you want to share your location with them. You can now also add shortcuts to specific Mini apps directly on your device's home screen. It will help you to quickly access your favourite games and services easily. PhonePe Hits 6.4 Million Ratings, Becomes Top-Rated App on Apple App Store in India.

Apps now have the ability to use their star ratings to send you gifts as a way to reward you for your achievements. There is also a new privacy setting that will allow you to decide who can send you these gifts. Additionally, developers can offer subscriptions for their Mini apps using Telegram Stars. Mini apps can create documents and files that you can download. It includes things like AI-generated profile pictures or audio files.

