New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 7th edition of INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO, organised by NuernbergMesse India, the country's premier trade fair for the mattress and upholstery industry, will take place from March 2-5 at India Expo Centre & Mart (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, India. http://www.indiamattressexpo.com/. A comprehensive exhibition featuring leading suppliers and industry experts. The Cutting-edge technologies and equipment, providing attendees with insights into the latest industry innovations. It has an accompanying conference program will bring forth the latest trends and topics.

The four-day event will bring together leading manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and industry experts from across India and around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn about the latest developments in the industry, and explore a wide range of products and services. Find out more about the exhibiting brandsHERE

According to industry experts, the mattress industry in India is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and increased awareness of the importance of good sleep. With the sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2027, INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO provides an ideal platform for industry players to explore this sector.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India is upbeat about the growth of the industry, "The mattress industry in India is positioned at an interesting juncture, where growth is spurred by changing customer dynamics and technological innovations. The last two years have been a major factor to bring about this transformational shift as consumers have become increasingly aware and conscious about the health benefits of using the right mattress and the functionality of the overall product. We are confident that the upcoming edition of INDIA MATTRESSTECH EXPO + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO will offer the perfect platform for this thriving industry to explore the best solutions".

The sentiment is also echoed by Rakesh Chahar, Chairman, The Indian Sleep Products Federation, "The showcase of the latest technologies in Materials, Machinery, Fabrics, Foams, Product Innovations and Seminar Sessions: all of this offers deep insights in designing mattresses and products that are best suited for the human body. The diverse exhibits and interactive sessions also offer great networking opportunities for visitors. INDIA MATTRESSTECH EXPO + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO actively supports Indian brands in manufacturing international standards of Sleep Comfort Products for our new age discerning Indian consumers."

The exhibition will feature 100+ national and international brands of repute, a focused buyer-seller meet and an accompanying conference program curated by the Indian Sleep Products Federation.

The conference will explore topics including: Global Opportunities for The Mattress Industry, Mattress for The Hospitality Sector, Automation in Mattress Industry, Mattress Ticking and New Developments in The Tapestry Industry, Online Platform for Sleep Products, Mattress Recycling, Innovations in P U Foam, New Products / Components amongst other key issues.

"We invite you to explore the recent advancements in mattress technology at the upcoming edition of INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO 2023. From innovative materials, products, solutions to cutting-edge technology, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the latest trends. We are proud to bring together industry leaders and experts to share their knowledge and insights on the future of the industry. Join us to discover the latest in mattress technology", said Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India.

DELHIWOOD - International Trade Fair for Furniture Production Technologies, Woodworking Machinery, Tools, Fittings, Accessories, Raw Materials and Product will also take place from 2-5 March 2023 concurrent to IME. www.delhi-wood.com

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NurnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44%) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26 per cent) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries.

With 17 shows spread across different Industry verticals, today the offerings of NurnbergMesse India are varied and versatile, in sync with the trends of the time and deeply rooted in Industry awareness and development. Exhibitions have played a vital role in facilitating trade, communication, networking and above all relationship building since decades. They have been a harbinger of trends and innovation and their significance has witnessed a stupendous rise over the years. We at NurnbergMesse India are committed to creating forums which are relevant, timely, knowledge-rich and beneficial for the industries we serve.

Contact for Exhibition:

Kalyan VedanthAsst. Project Director+91 80-4674 8886kalyan.vedanth@nm-india.com

