New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy in 2025, surpassing Japan, marking a significant shift in Asia's economic balance, according to the latest Rubix Country Insights Report: Japan by Rubix Data Sciences.

According to the report, the United States is preparing to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Japanese exports starting August 1, Japan faces mounting economic pressures that threaten to further dampen growth, said a recent report by Rubix.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla With Axiom-4 Mission Crew Begins Return Journey to Earth After 18 Days at ISS, Will Splash Down off the Coast of California on July 15.

Additionally, the reports reveal that Japan's economy, once a pillar of regional strength, grew just 0.1 per cent in 2024. Weak household spending, surging import costs, and persistent inflation at 3.7 per cent have weighed on the recovery.

The Bank of Japan has cautiously raised interest rates, but looming US tariffs, expected to reduce GDP growth by 0.26 percentage points and slash exporter profits by up to 25 per cent, pose a serious threat, particularly to Japan's vital automotive sector.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Returning to Earth: Axiom-4 Astronauts Board SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft, Begin Journey Back Home After Historic ISS Mission.

Despite these headwinds, Japan's corporate sector is showing resilience. M&A activity reached a four-decade high in 2024, with deals exceeding USD 230 billion--a 44% jump. Major transactions like Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel and Bain Capital's healthcare investments underscore Japanese firms' drive for global expansion.

In parallel, India's GDP is projected to edge past Japan's in 2025, reaching USD 4,187 billion.

Furthermore, the Rubix report believes this is a deepening partnership. Bilateral trade has grown at a 13% CAGR to exceed USD 25 billion in FY2025, though India's trade deficit with Japan has nearly doubled.

Automobiles now account for 13% of India's exports to Japan, up from just 1 per cent four years ago, signalling India's emergence as a key supplier. Japanese imports from India have grown steadily, while investments in India's manufacturing, clean energy, and infrastructure sectors are rising rapidly.

Beyond trade, the two nations are collaborating on semiconductors, defence, and digital infrastructure.

"The world's fourth- and fifth-largest economies deepening their trade and strategic ties augurs well for Asia's economic future. Our report shows how this partnership is unlocking concrete business opportunities, from rising Indian exports of automobiles and smartphones to Japan to record Japanese investments in India's manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure sectors," said Mohan Ramaswamy, CEO of Rubix Data Sciences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)