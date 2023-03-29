Director, A.K. Group, and Co-Founder, IndiaBonds, Aditi Mittal, felicitated by Rakul Preet Singh at Times 40 Under 40 event in Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Seasons Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Aditi Mittal, Director, A.K. Group, and Co-Founder, IndiaBonds, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read | Supreme Court Allows Centre's Plea for Rs 5,000 Crore From SEBI-Sahara Fund To Repay Depositors.

Speaking after being felicitated, Aditi responded, "Thank you, Times Group, for the recognition and award. Congratulations to all other winners as well!"

Aditi Mittal is a Chartered Accountant by profession with 20+ years of experience in the fixed income and credit markets. She works as the Director, A.K. Group, and Co-Founder, IndiaBonds, and is the only woman Co-Founder in the Indian fintech debt market space to have established a leading bond investment platform for individual investors.

Also Read | Om Birla Could Become Third Lok Sabha Speaker To Face No Confidence Motion.

She has been a pioneer in building, managing, and engaging teams at A. K. Group to achieve the vision of creating a liquid, transparent, and vibrant domestic corporate bond market. She works on the organization's prime focus areas, i.e., business forecasting, product development, P&L, key client relationship management, and strategic initiatives.

Under her leadership, AK Group has been the advisor to the government on several segments such as the Bharat Bond ETF, managed approximately 2000 assignments of private placement of debt over the past 12 years, and won more than 10 awards, including ones from BSE Ltd. and "Bond House of the Year" by IFR Asia Awards in Hong Kong.

Aditi has played a significant role in the growth and expansion of the A. K. Group of Companies, be it in broking, wealth management, investment banking, or lending businesses.

She is also the national co-chairperson of ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) for the Corporate Bond Committee since 2020. ASSOCHAM is the country's oldest apex chamber that works as a conduit between industry and the Government.

Aditi envisioned IndiaBonds as a fintech company that provides investors access to the fixed-income market in a low-cost, transparent, and easy-to-use manner. IndiaBonds helps to democratize the bond market in India through key focus areas of:

Financial Inclusion via Education and Awareness

Technological Innovation backed with automation

Wide investment choice across the fixed-income spectrum

In just 2 years since its launch, IndiaBonds has won 3 awards, including the BSE IPF Award for Investor Education Initiatives, the Quantic for Best Digital Transformation for the Bond Calculator, etc.

India's bond market is estimated at US$2.05 trillion, but the technological infrastructure of the industry stands where equity markets stood close to 15 years ago. The debt market requires decent efforts for growth, in terms of education and awareness. To bridge and develop this gap, Aditi will play a key role in the coming years. After making her impact on institutional investment businesses in India, Aditi is determined to change the landscape with her fintech venture, IndiaBonds, and her mission of 'A Bond in Every Hand'.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)