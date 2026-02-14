Ireland National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, Saturday, 14 February, with a significant Group B encounter as Ireland take on Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. Both teams are searching for their first points of the tournament, making this a "must-win" fixture to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Ireland enter the contest under a cloud of adversity following the news that veteran captain Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to ligament damage. Oman, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from an opening defeat to Zimbabwe and exploit Ireland's sudden leadership transition.

Where to Watch Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming and Telecast

Broadcasting rights for Match 22 are split across regional partners, with several options for fans in the UK, Oman, and the Indian subcontinent.

Region Television Channel Digital Streaming
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event Sky Go / NOW
Oman & MENA Region CricLife Max StarzPlay
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by CricBuzz
Australia Amazon Prime Video
Rest of World Local Partners ICC.tv (FREE)

In Ireland & UK: While Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights, radio coverage will be available for free via the BBC. Fans can also follow ball-by-ball text updates through the Sky Sports app. What Happens if India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Colombo? Is There A Reserve Day?

Global Access (Free): In "remaining territories" where a local broadcaster has not secured exclusive rights, the match will be streamed free and live on the ICC's official platform, ICC.tv. This service requires a free registration but no subscription fee in eligible regions.
In Sri Lanka (Co-hosts): Local fans can watch select matches for free via TV Supreme (FTA) or stream through the Dialog Play app.

IRE vs OMA Tactical Outlook and Injury News

Ireland's campaign has hit a major hurdle with the loss of Paul Stirling. Neil Rock or Cade Carmichael are tipped as potential inclusions in the XI, while the captaincy is expected to be handled by an interim leader, likely Andrew Balbirnie. The Irish batting line-up, which struggled in their 67-run loss to Australia, will need to adapt quickly to the spin-friendly conditions at the SSC.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, will rely on their experienced core. Their bowlers showed promise early against Zimbabwe, but the batting unit remains under pressure to deliver a higher strike rate. The pitch at the SSC is traditionally a high-scoring ground, but morning starts often provide early movement for seamers like Josh Little and Bilal Khan.

