Ireland National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 continues today, Saturday, 14 February, with a significant Group B encounter as Ireland take on Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. Both teams are searching for their first points of the tournament, making this a "must-win" fixture to keep their Super 8 qualification hopes alive.
Ireland enter the contest under a cloud of adversity following the news that veteran captain Paul Stirling has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to ligament damage. Oman, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from an opening defeat to Zimbabwe and exploit Ireland's sudden leadership transition.
Where to Watch Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming and Telecast
Broadcasting rights for Match 22 are split across regional partners, with several options for fans in the UK, Oman, and the Indian subcontinent.
|Region
|Television Channel
|Digital Streaming
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event
|Sky Go / NOW
|Oman & MENA Region
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by CricBuzz
|Australia
|—
|Amazon Prime Video
|Rest of World
|Local Partners
|ICC.tv (FREE)
In Ireland & UK: While Sky Sports holds the exclusive rights, radio coverage will be available for free via the BBC. Fans can also follow ball-by-ball text updates through the Sky Sports app.
IRE vs OMA Tactical Outlook and Injury News
Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, will rely on their experienced core. Their bowlers showed promise early against Zimbabwe, but the batting unit remains under pressure to deliver a higher strike rate. The pitch at the SSC is traditionally a high-scoring ground, but morning starts often provide early movement for seamers like Josh Little and Bilal Khan.
