Thiruvananthapuram, February 14: A 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham has become Kerala's youngest organ donor, giving new life to five recipients after being declared brain-dead at the hospital. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, made the decision to donate her organs. The infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated. A six-month-old baby undergoing treatment received the liver, becoming the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant. The kidneys were allocated to another child, while the heart valve and corneas were also transplanted to patients in need.

Health Minister Veena George expressed heartfelt gratitude to the grieving parents, saying their decision would help save multiple lives. Alin suffered brain death following a road accident on February 5 at Pallam Borma junction in Pathanamthitta district, where a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. She sustained severe injuries, and her mother and grandparents were also critically hurt. Nashik Shocker: Man Declared ‘Brain Dead’ at Private Hospital Starts Coughing and Moving During Funeral Preparations in Maharashtra’s Adgaon.

There are no words to describe the pain of losing a 10-month-old child. Yet, in their darkest hour of unimaginable grief, the family of Aalin Sherin Abraham has shown extraordinary humanity. By choosing to donate their baby's organs to save multiple other lives, they have turned… pic.twitter.com/EMQRWCEcyS — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) February 13, 2026

Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family pic.twitter.com/L1JcOb97et — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) February 13, 2026

After initial treatment in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, the child was shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13. The family consented to organ donation soon after. Accident Caught on Camera in Kozhikode: Student Killed After Scooter Slips in Front of Car in Kerala, Video Surfaces.

The organs were transported from the hospital to various medical centres in Thiruvananthapuram under the coordination of KNOS (Kerala Network for Organ Sharing), with support from the Home Department.Authorities said the donation stands as a powerful message of hope amid tragedy.