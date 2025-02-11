PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 11: The Indian Army and Military Engineering Services (MES), in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, and leading national and international experts, successfully hosted a seminar on "Transforming the Indian Army with New Construction Technologies, Green Energy, and Climate-Resilient Infrastructure" at Bhopal Military Station.

Major General S K Shrivastava, Chief of Staff, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, highlighted the critical need for the Indian armed forces to adopt cutting-edge technologies that ensure mission readiness while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The event was part of an ongoing initiative following the MoU signed between CWE Jhansi and IIT Kanpur on April 22, 2023, aimed at making carbon-neutral military stations. This was the second seminar in the series, with the first held at Jhansi Military Station on World Earth Day 2024.

Key Highlights of the Seminar:

The seminar featured keynote addresses by prominent leaders in infrastructure and sustainability. Panel Discussions during the event explored innovations in new construction technologies, such as rapid deployment, smart materials, and automation. There were also in-depth talks on the integration of renewable energy solutions like solar and geothermal power into military stations. Strategies for creating climate-resilient infrastructure were highlighted, focusing on disaster adaptation, energy efficiency, and long-term sustainability. It also included Virtual participation from 50 military stations, extending the seminar's impact across defense establishments.

The seminar brought together leading experts from IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IISD, CDRI, TERI, BMTPC, CROPC, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, SPG, Startup India, and key industry leaders. These organizations are at the forefront of infrastructure innovation, contributing valuable insights to advance military infrastructure development.

Ishwer Datt, IDSE, a senior MES officer and organizer of the event, stated:

"This seminar is a unique opportunity to bring together experts from diverse fields to discuss practical and scalable solutions for military infrastructure. The participation of industry leaders, academia, and policymakers ensures that the insights shared today will lead to actionable policies and implementations. MES remains committed to adopting the latest technologies to create infrastructure that is not only robust and mission-ready but also aligned with global best practices in sustainability."

Looking ahead, the insights from this seminar will shape future policies and drive implementation strategies for sustainable, energy-efficient, and climate-resilient military infrastructure. The Indian Army remains steadfast in its mission to integrate technological advancements that enhance both operational capability and environmental responsibility.

The seminar was organized under the aegis of HQ Chief Engineer Bhopal Zone and was attended by senior military officials, engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders. Progression Global played a key role in facilitating expert participation and industry collaborations, ensuring that the discussions led to meaningful outcomes for military infrastructure modernization.

