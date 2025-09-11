PRNewswire

Vadodara (Gujarat)/ New Delhi [India], September 11: A corporate-led feasibility program is building a circular-economy pipeline that converts steel slag and refractory bricks into high-purity silica for semiconductor applications. With a modular, staged capital plan and clear ESG benefits, the initiative is drawing attention from business media and institutional investors. Indo-Japan activity is highlighted as a contextual reference to illustrate industry momentum and potential collaboration models.

Also Read | Viral Moments of Charlie Kirk From His Debates on College Campuses Remembered After American Right-Wing Activist Assassinated at Utah Valley University (Watch Videos).

Investor Value Proposition (Business Perspective)

* Multiple revenue streams:

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Mihir's Big Decision Sparks Family Rift, Hemant Breaks Down and Tulsi's Clever Twist Brings Viranis Together Again (Read To Know).

- Sale of high-purity silica feedstock to semiconductor and dielectric suppliers.

- Licensing of purification technologies and potential joint ventures with fab partners.

- Long-term offtake agreements that could stabilize cash flows and improve valuation multiples.

* EBITDA and valuation upside:

- Phase-based capex and purification milestones enable faster margin expansion and scale-driven cost advantages.

- Early TEA/LCA work provides a robust framework for scenario planning, helping to validate unit economics and support favorable hurdle rates.

* Strategic fit and macro tailwinds:

- Alignment with sustainability mandates, domestic semiconductor aspirations, and diversified supply chains reduces exposure to raw-material volatility.

- BEOL relevance (interconnects, packaging, high-purity dielectrics) offers a meaningful addressable market as qualification cycles mature.

Market and Technology Highlights (Business Lens)

- BEOL focus: Targeting device-grade silica suitable for interconnects and packaging, with potential downstream applications in high-purity dielectrics.

- Purification roadmap: A multi-stage process combining beneficiation, chemical purification, thermal treatment, and stringent analytics to approach device-grade purity targets.

- IP and governance: A clear plan for intellectual-property protection, licensing opportunities, and rigorous traceability across feedstocks and purification steps to support scale and audits.

Industry Context and Signals

- Indo-Japan activity: Engagement with Taiwanese majors underscores industry momentum and potential IP monetization opportunities. Public disclosures frame this as contextual rather than a guaranteed path to scale, emphasizing regulatory compliance, supplier qualification, and ongoing validation.

Strategic Milestones

- Phase 0-1: Feasibility studies, lab-to-pilot validation, QA/QC framework establishment, Completed.

- Phase 2: Modular pilot purification, interim TEA/LCA updates, and initial off-take discussions., Completed.

- Phase 3: Commercial-scale production readiness, long-term contracts, licensing deals, and evaluation of strategic investments or partnerships, under discussion and negotiation with Taiwanese majors.

Next Steps

- Publish interim TEA/LCA findings and milestone updates.

- Advance off-take conversations with Taiwanese majors; secure LOIs where feasible.

- Prepare investor-relations materials, including an IR deck and term-sheet summaries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770476/IJPPL_Inauguration.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)