Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Indian Emulsifiers Limited, a fast-growing manufacturer of high-performance specialty chemicals, announced its audited financial results for the second half H2 and full year of FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Yash Tikekar, Managing Director of Indian Emulsifiers Limited, commented on the company's exceptional results: " We have delivered a robust performance in FY25, achieving a revenue growth of 53.87% and a PAT increase of 50.72% year-on-year. This strong momentum reflects our operational excellence, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, and customer-centric innovation.

A key milestone this year was the establishment of our wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Emulsifiers Pty Ltd, in Australia. This marks our entry into the high-potential, underserved mining emulsifier market. The strategic move strengthens our global presence while diversifying our revenue base. We anticipate that the Australian operations will contribute meaningfully to topline growth and margins in the years ahead.

Looking ahead, we anticipate a 3-year CAGR revenue growth of around 40-45%, supported by new capacity commissioning, incremental subsidiary contributions, and continued R&D-driven product innovation. We are also evaluating both organic and inorganic growth avenues to support our long-term goal of becoming a global leader in emulsifier and specialty chemical solutions."

About Indian Emulsifiers Limited:

Founded in 2020, Indian Emulsifiers Ltd is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals including Esters, Esterquats, Polyamides, Polymerized surfactants, Sulphates, Amphoterics, Phosphate esters, Imidazolines, Wax emulsions, Specialty emulsifiers and Formulated products. With a diverse portfolio of over 125+ products and operations across 9 countries, the company serves multiple industries including Personal Care, Cosmetics, Cleaning, Preservatives, Metal Working, Oil & Gas, Lubricants, Mining and Textiles.

The company operates a state-of-the-art facility in MIDC Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra with 7,800 MTPA capacity and in-house R&D and technical innovation capabilities. It is certified under ISO 9001, 14001, 18001, Kosher, and Halal standards, reflecting its strong commitment to quality and sustainability.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

