New Delhi [India], March 7: Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), one of the prominent hospitality education institutions in India, is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InterGlobe Hotels (IGH), a renowned name in the hospitality industry.

This collaboration marks a momentous milestone in fostering industry-academic partnerships to enhance students' learning outcomes and drive innovation in the hospitality sector.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) and InterGlobe Hotels (IGH) will collaborate to form an academic consortium that will leverage IGH's vast resources, including department heads and subject matter experts, to conduct master classes.

These classes will deliver students with valuable insights and enhance their understanding of industry-specific nuances. These master classes will emphasise critical areas such as hotel development, projects, asset management, hotel finance, legal, and human resources, empowering students with practical knowledge and skills essential for success in the hospitality industry.

In addition, the collaboration will extend to learning and development endeavours for IGH employees, addressing challenges recognised jointly by ISH and IGH.

To ensure the success of these collaborative efforts, designated representatives from ISH and IGH will supervise the activities, monitor progress, and identify new opportunities for joint initiatives.

"This partnership with InterGlobe Hotels( IGH) is a strategic evolution for the Indian School of Hospitality(ISH), building upon our foundation of excellence in hospitality education. By joining hands with IGH, we're amplifying our commitment to industry-integrated learning, introducing a new dimension of practical expertise and insights directly from the forefront of the hospitality sector. This collaboration is designed to enrich our curriculum with distinctive real-world relevance, ensuring our students excel academically and are equipped with the advanced skills and adaptive mindset required to lead tomorrow's industry challenges. This collaboration represents a direct investment in the future success of our students, ensuring they emerge from ISH not only with a professional BBA in Hospitality Management degree but also with a portfolio of skills that are immediately applicable in the dynamic hospitality industry. It's a commitment to foster a generation of professionals who are not just market-ready but are poised to lead and innovate from the outset of their careers" said Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality.

Echoing the views of Mr Vasudeva, Mehr Sanduja - Head of Human Resources, InterGlobe Hotels, said, ''This significant association with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) marks a pivotal juncture towards nurturing the hospitality leaders and change agents of tomorrow. Hospitality is a dynamic sector constantly evolving to meet the demands of global consumers, and we recognise the significance of investing in the education and upskilling of human resources. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a testament to our shared vision of enabling a culture of excellence and innovation to empower students and professionals to thrive in the global hospitality landscape.''

Leveraging its association with esteemed global education institutions, including Ecole Ducasse, France, and Les Roches, Switzerland, the Indian School of Hospitality(ISH) has set new benchmarks in offering hospitality management and culinary arts programs in India. The signing of this MoU further cements ISH's position as an industry leader in hospitality education.

