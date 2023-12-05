VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: In a significant ceremony on November 27, 2023, in New Delhi, Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar was honored with the Karmaveer Chakra Medal and Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship. Presented by ICONGO in collaboration with the United Nations, these awards recognized Dr.Hemachandran Ravikumar's exceptional contributions to Research & Development in Physical & Bio-Science and Microbiological Studies.

Also Read | China Economy: Moody's Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative, Cites Slowing Economic Growth, Property Crisis.

The Rex Karamveer Chakra Medal, considered one of the most prestigious civilian honors, is reserved for individuals who have exhibited outstanding contributions globally towards the well-being of humanity. Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar's exemplary work in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering the popularization of Biological Sciences has rightfully earned him this esteemed accolade.

A prominent figure in the scientific community, Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar holds the esteemed position of Ambassador & Elected Member of the Royal Society of Biology (MRSB) in London. His dedication to the field of Biology has been further acknowledged through the receipt of the Registered Scientist Award 2023 from the Science Council Of the United Kingdom. This award specifically recognizes his significant contributions to "The Study of Memory Activities of the Cells in the Homo sapiens" and the collaborative work on the "Summarised Facts, Managements, and Treatment Pattern for COVID-19," co-authored with Co.sci.Mathunila Vissagan.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Four Tourists Killed, Four Others Injured in Zojila Pass Accident As Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge.

In recognition of his unparalleled contributions, Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar has been honored with the world's most prestigious Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and the revered Karmaveer Chakra Medal. These accolades celebrate his past accomplishments as well as serve as a testament to his ongoing commitment to advancing scientific knowledge for the betterment of society. Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar's achievements stand as an inspiration to the scientific community and underscore the importance of dedicated efforts in the pursuit of knowledge and innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)