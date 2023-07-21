NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 21: India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is geared to become a US$ 5tn economy and there is tremendous scope for Stainless Steel to be a part of the growth and a significant beneficiary of this growth. Stainless steel can not only contribute to realizing the vision of a 5 trillion economy but also help reducing our carbon footprint as one of metals with lowest impact on environment.

India has now emerged as the fastest growing market for stainless steel in the world. With increase in adoption as a material of choice, and support from initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbharta, increased focus on Infra, Railways, Defence and Aerospace sectors.

The emerging opportunities are coming as a blessing specifically for a sector that has lived in the shadow of its bigger brother “Carbon Steel” and is plagued by many challenges like cheap dumping from neighbouring countries, reduction in demand for stainless steel utensils etc which used to be a big part of the market. The silver lining is the tremendous potential to cater to the demands of Railways, Oil & Gas, Green Hydrogen, Ethanol, Food Processing, Infrastructure, Chemical & Petrochemical, Building & Construction etc.

Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) in Partnership with Infinity Expo Private Limited and supported by its member companies, is leading this change and growth from the front and is organising an International Conference cum Exhibition on Stainless Steel under the Aegis of Ministry of Steel, with the support of the Ministry of Commerce, Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, Niti Ayog, Invest India, Ministry of Railways, World Stainless Steel, Nickel Institute in association with ISSMA, ISSDO and various associations connected to the sector from 3rd to 5th August 2023 at the India Expomart Greater Noida to provide a platform for the Stainless-Steel industry to meet, greet and transact business.

The event will attract 150+ participating companies covering the entire value chain including but not limited to input materials, processing machinery, finished products and secondary processing techniques critical to the Stainless-steel sector. The event will be attended by 8000+ professionals connected to the sector. A collocated conference will run 10 Focussed Roundtables on increasing consumption of Stainless Steel in key sectors like Railways, Infrastructure, Oil, Gas and Energy, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharma, Medical & Healthcare, Architecture, Building & Construction etc. A set of excellence awards on the second day will bring to the forefront stories of excellent contribution by individuals and enterprises towards the development of the sector.

The event has participation from some of the leading names in the Industry like Jindal Stainless Limited who are the Presenting Partners for the event, Synergy Steel & Sunflag Steel the Platinum Partners for the event, and Ratnamani Metals, Novacel, TRL Krosaki, Avtar Steel, Sarvesh Metal etc. A Ministry of MSME supported pavilion will allow MSME enterprises to participate and make the most of the emerging opportunities.

ISSE 2023 is a must attend event for every serious stakeholder of the stainless steel value chain. For further details on the event you can get in touch with Ajay Tiwari at ajay@infinityexpo.in.

