New Delhi [India], September 18: The Biological Agri Solutions Association of India (BASAI) will host BASAI 2025, a two-day national conference on "Biologicals for Sustainable Agriculture - A Climate Resilient Approach", on September 22-23, 2025 at Habitat World, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

At a time when farmers are grappling with climate change and soil degradation, the event will highlight how bio-stimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides can offer practical, science-backed solutions for sustainable and resilient farming. Policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, and innovators will come together to chart the future of climate-smart agriculture in India.

"India's farmers are the backbone of our food system. This conference is about equipping them with science-backed, sustainable solutions that truly work for them and the planet. Our only aim is to," said Vipin Saini, CEO BASAI.

The inaugural session will feature senior government officials including Mrs. Maninder Kaur Dwivedi (Addl. Secretary, DoA&FW, GoI), Dr. P.K. Singh (Agriculture Commissioner, GoI), and Mr. Priya Ranjan (JS Horticulture, GoI), alongside leading voices from the agri-biological industry. The conference will also see the release of four new books on innovations in biological agriculture, underlining BASAI's role in driving thought leadership.

Bio-stimulants, biofertilizers, and biopesticides to be showcased as tools for resilient and sustainable farming .

Unveiling of New Tools for Climate-Resilient Farming

Over two days, BASAI 2025 will explore key themes such as residue-free food, women's leadership in agri-biologicals, fertilizer use efficiency, and the role of biologicals in climate mitigation. A dedicated exhibition will showcase the latest innovations from companies including All major player in the biological agri-input segment e.g. Kan Biosys, Biostadt, PJ Margo, Prabhat Global, Trishul, MicroAlga, Peptech, IPL Biologicals, Pushpa J Shah, Inera etc. all BASAI esteemed members.

A press conference is scheduled on September 22 at 12:30 PM at Silver Oak Lawns, followed by a networking lunch and high tea. Media representatives are invited to attend and engage with key speakers and stakeholders.

What sets BASAI 2025 apart is its strong emphasis on farmer-centric innovation and women's entrepreneurship -- positioning biologicals not merely as agri-inputs but as enablers of rural livelihoods. By showcasing scalable models where smallholder farmers boost income through climate-resilient practices, and spotlighting women-led start-ups driving breakthroughs in agri-biologicals, the conference aims to build an inclusive ecosystem that empowers rural communities while safeguarding the environment.

About Biological Agri Solutions Association of India (BASAI):

BASAI (BIOLOGICAL AGRI SOLUTIONS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA), a 'Not for Profit' organization registered u/s 8 of The Companies Act has been established w.e.f. 13 June 2019. BASAI currently represents 51 corporate members, apart from a number of farmer associations, CRO's of National and International repute to address various issues being faced by the BioAgri Input Industry in the country and around the globe.

Biological products are becoming increasingly important for the adaption of sustainable agricultural (including horticultural) practices, crop protection and retaining nutritional qualities of crops. While the inherent need is driving several national and international players towards this sector, there are numerous challenges that deter the streamlined growth of the sector. The awareness and knowledge level regarding biological products are relatively low. Unlike fertilizers, seeds, or crop protection products, they are not regarded as a basic input by many stakeholders of the farming community. Biological products in general have a negative image due to a lot of spurious products containing chemicals being sold in the name of biologicals that detrimental to the crops and soil health.

