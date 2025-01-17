VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Pocket HRMS, India's most innovative HR and payroll software developer, proudly announces the launch of its E-POSH module, setting a new benchmark in workplace safety and digital transformation. As a pioneer in the HR tech domain, Pocket HRMS reinforces its vision of a 'Digital Bharat 2.0' by empowering organizations to create safe environments for their female employees utilizing the power of AI.

Also Read | Gerald Coetzee Injury Adds to South Africa's Fast-Bowling Challenges for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"We are excited to introduce the E-POSH module, a significant step in creating safer workplaces. By harnessing the power of AI in digitizing the POSH committee setup and management, we aim to simplify compliance while prioritizing employee safety. This module will be a part of our base plan for new as well as existing customers, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity and innovation, as well as our way of giving back to society. Features like complaint delegation, complaint timelines, and email notifications ensure seamless functionality and transparency. We are proud to be the first mainstream HRMS to offer such a transformative solution!" shared Jitendra Somani, CEO of Pocket HRMS.

Outstanding Features of the E-POSH Module:

Also Read | India vs Bangaldesh Women’s Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Knockout Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast?.

* POSH Policy Creation: Develop formal POSH policy using Generative AI, for uniform policy across the organization's branches.

* POSH Committee Administration: Effortlessly set up POSH committees digitally with compliant chairpersons and members selection.

* Predictive Analytics: Utilize AI to foresee possible threats to policy violations.

* Victim Identity Protection: Maintain confidentiality by hiding victim details.

* Automated Email Updates: Keep all stakeholders informed with real-time notifications.

* Complaint Timelines: Access comprehensive complaint histories for better oversight, and let AI escalate unresolved POSH complaints.

* Delegation Flexibility: Assign complaints to committee members for swift resolutions within the timeline set by The POSH Act.

* Insightful Reports: Generate detailed reports for in-depth analytics and improve complaint management to ensure statutory compliance.

"Pocket HRMS has always strived to provide optimized solutions to HR issues by making them accessible and easy to use. I am glad that they are sharing this innovative E-POSH compliance management module, which simplifies POSH management for the HR team and the POSH committee. Using this module, the concerned parties can keep track of their complaint schedules, IC committee names, and any other information relevant to POSH management. Most importantly, it will be an intuitive module with engaging training sessions for employee awareness, lending voice to female employees to speak up. It will also bring together complete POSH compliance and administration Acts under one umbrella, further streamlining POSH management in organizations.", quoted Rajashri Rajashekhar - POSH Consultant and Founder of Poornam Foundation.

While Pocket HRMS has always been at the forefront of developing pioneering modules for enhancing employee management, the AI-enabled E-POSH module will truly be a game-changer, especially for female employees offering timely resolutions. Organizations using Pocket HRMS would also be able to manage their internal POSH Committee easily through this module, resulting in streamlined complaint management and quicker resolutions

The Pocket HRMS team continues to innovate, with plans to update E-POSH reports fully compliant with the POSH Act. Organizations and stakeholders are invited to share suggestions to further enhance this pioneering solution.

About Pocket HRMS

Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading AI-first HRMS software in India for pre-hire to post-retire requirements of mid-size and large organizations. Its core values are, ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings utilizing the best available technologies available to solve everyday issues. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot - smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply for leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR, a unique implementation of its kind in the HR domain.

Contact us

www.pockethrms.com | sales@pockethrms.com | 9987144643

Media Contact

Gaurav Sawant

marketing@pockethrms.com

Digital Marketing Manager

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)