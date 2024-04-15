New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, in the just-concluded financial year 2023-24 are estimated to be USD 776.68 billion, largely steady on a yearly basis, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

In break up, exports of merchandise goods declined 3.1 per cent to USD 437.06 billion, and exports of services rose 4.4 per cent to USD 339.62 billion.

Coming to exports in March 2024, merchandise exports declined 0.7 per cent to USD 41.68 billion, and services exports declined 6.3 per cent to USD 28.54 billion

India's overall exports 2022-23 were worth USD 775.87 billion, a growth of over 14 per cent and almost USD 100 billion on a yearly basis.

Coming to imports, India's overall imports in 2023-24 declined 4.8 per cent to USD 854.80 billion. In March 2024, merchandise and services exports declined 5.41 per cent and 2.46 per cent, respectively.

Among various steps the government took was to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in varied sectors, including electronic goods, to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. These seemed to have reaped dividends. (ANI)

