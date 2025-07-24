New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India's transition to renewable energy has crossed a significant milestone, with solar energy alone now accounting for nearly 24 per cent of the country's total installed power capacity.

This was revealed during the Mercom Renewables Summit 2025 held on Thursday, where key stakeholders and industry leaders gathered to assess the progress and future roadmap of India's green energy mission.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement: Biggest, Most Economically Significant Trade Deal UK Has Made Since Leaving EU, Says British PM Keir Starmer on FTA.

According to data presented by Mercom India Research, as of March 2025, India's cumulative installed large-scale solar capacity has reached 89.7 GW. Among the states leading this transformation are Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka, each with over 10,000 MW of installed solar capacity.The summit's keynote presentation showcased a paradigm shift in India's energy mix over the last decade. From 2010 to 2025, the share of new capacity additions from coal has steadily declined, while solar has emerged as the dominant source of new energy capacity.As of Q1 2025, renewable energy sources (including large hydro) account for 48.4 per cent of India's total installed power capacity. Solar power alone contributes 23.9 per cent, followed by wind at 10.6 per cent, large hydro at 10.2 per cent, and other sources, including biomass and small hydro."This shift highlights India's commitment to clean energy, driven by ambitious policy frameworks, falling technology costs, and a growing appetite for climate action," said Raj Prabhu, Founder &CEO, Mercom Capital Group.

"With global climate commitments looming, India's renewable energy journey is seen as critical not only for its own future but for global climate goals," Raj Prabhu told ANI.The summit also highlighted India's diversified approach to energy transition, incorporating wind, hydropower, and waste-to-energy alongside solar. However, coal continues to hold a significant portion of the energy mix, suggesting a need for more aggressive phasing down of fossil fuels.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki India Exports Highest Ever 3.3 Lakh Units in FY25 With 17.5% Rise; Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Most Exported SUV.

The event underscored the urgent need for continued investments, grid upgrades, and policy innovations to sustain the momentum. With global climate commitments looming, India's renewable energy journey is seen as critical not only for its own future but for global climate goals. (ANI)

.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)