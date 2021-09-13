New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): India's retail inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.30 per cent in August from 5.59 per cent in July.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food basked inflation fell to 3.11 per cent last month compared to 3.96 per cent in July.

This is the second consecutive month in which inflation is below 6 per cent. In the month of May and June, CPI was above the 6 per cent mark. (ANI)

