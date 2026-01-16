New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has hailed the recent India-Germany Joint Statement as a transformative step toward deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Issued during the inaugural official visit of German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India, the statement underscores a robust commitment to expanding cooperation in critical economic and technological sectors.

Rajeev Juneja, President of PHDCCI, emphasised that the focus on trade, investment, and innovation will unlock immense potential for the private sector. "The renewed emphasis placed by both governments on strengthening bilateral trade, investment, innovation, green and sustainable development partnership and research & development collaboration," Juneja stated.

"Enhanced engagement in priority sectors such as advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, digital and emerging technologies, green energy, and Industry 4.0 is expected to create substantial opportunities for businesses, startups, and MSMEs, while fostering innovation-led and sustainable economic growth in both economies", he said.

The economic ties between the two countries have reached record highs, with bilateral trade in goods and services exceeding USD 50 billion in 2024. Germany currently accounts for over 25% of the European Union's total trade volume. Furthermore, Germany is the 9th-largest investor in India, with cumulative FDI inflows of $15.63 billion between April 2000 and March 2025.

Reflecting on the broader impact of this cooperation, Juneja noted, "The deepening of India-Germany economic cooperation is poised to act as a catalyst for further expanding India-EU trade and investment flows in the coming years."

He specifically cited the Joint Declaration of Intent signed through the German-Indian CEO Forum, which aims to "deepen bilateral economic cooperation by fostering stronger industry partnerships, leveraging the enduring presence of businesses in both India and Germany."

A key highlight of the visit was the announcement of visa-free transit for Indian passport holders through Germany, a move expected to streamline travel for professionals and researchers.

"We appreciate the announcement of visa-free transit for Indian passport holders through Germany, a forward-looking initiative that will significantly ease mobility for business professionals, students, researchers, and skilled workers," Juneja said, noting that such measures are vital for "deeper economic, academic, and technological engagement between India and Europe."

The partnership is also set to reshape the academic landscape through the Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education. This initiative focuses on institutional linkages and joint degree programs aligned with modern industry needs.

According to PHDCCI, the roadmap will be "vital in building future-ready talent, enhancing academic mobility, and aligning higher education with industry 4.0 and innovation needs."

Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General of PHDCCI, characterised the agreement as a strategic shift that elevates environmental and technological concerns to the level of national security.

"The joint statement signals a fundamental shift in Indo-German cooperation, where climate finance, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and critical minerals are no longer incidental issues but key pillars of economic security and geopolitical alliance in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Dr. Mehta remarked.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, paid an official visit to India from 12-13 January 2026.

The Chancellor was accompanied by a high-level delegation including 23 leading German CEOs and industry leaders.

This was Chancellor Merz's first official visit to India and his first to Asia as Federal Chancellor, underscoring the high priority Germany places on India as a key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit followed the successful 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) held in New Delhi on 25 October 2024, and comes at a high point in the journey of bilateral ties between the two countries, with the completion of 25 years of India-Germany Strategic Partnership in 2025, and commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

Both leaders sincerely appreciated the renewed momentum in bilateral engagement across government, business, civil society, and academia, which has played an instrumental role in advancing and deepening the Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

