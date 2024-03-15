PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: IndoSpace, India's largest developer of Grade A industrial and logistics real estate, announces the launch of its first in city warehousing facility in Chembur, under the brand name INLOGIS, a cutting-edge in-city warehousing solution in the heart of Mumbai. The facility spans over 1.5 lakhs+ sq. ft offers scalability options ranging from 5000 to 35,000 sq. ft, enhancing urban logistics across several sectors.

Strategically located in Chembur, it provides seamless connectivity to South Mumbai, Western Suburbs, Eastern Suburbs, and Navi Mumbai, thus serving over 50% of Mumbai's population and meeting the growing demand for quick and efficient urban distribution services. It is well connected to major transport routes like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Mumbai-Pune Expressway, JNPT Port, Easter Freeway, Eastern Expressway, Airports including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Customers in the city increasingly prioritise speed, often preferring to pay more for quicker delivery services. INLOGIS Chembur is poised to transform the logistics industry by utilising vertical space development and maximising Mumbai's urban landscape's potential for efficient and last mile warehousing solutions. INLOGIS Chembur has also installed highly efficient cargo elevators and docking stations designed for rapid servicing, resulting in improved dispatch lead times. INLOGIS Chembur targets pivotal sectors such as 3PL, eCommerce, retail, and consumer durables.

In response to the growing demand for quick urban delivery, INLOGIS Chembur is set to become a crucial part of the urban warehousing infrastructure. Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, The Everstone Group, highlights that the focus on urban warehousing is a strategic response to the needs of metropolitan consumers and businesses. INLOGIS Chembur is expected to set new benchmarks in the industry and pave the way for rapid economic growth. IndoSpace's latest offering is a step towards creating a seamless urban infrastructure and contributing to the evolution of the industry. This endeavour demonstrates our belief in the transformative power of the in-city logistics model.

INLOGIS Chembur is equipped with modern amenities, including EV charging stations, solar panels, and efficient waste management systems, reflecting IndoSpace's commitment to sustainability. Further, the facility has parking spaces, freight lifts, security systems, and more. With easy accessibility to multiple modes of transportation, the facility will also create job opportunities for individuals from all corners of the city. This launch is a crucial milestone in their commitment to providing advanced logistics solutions that cater to the pulse of India's vibrant urban centres.

ABOUT INDOSPACE

IndoSpace (www.indospace.in) is the largest investor, developer, and operator of grade A industrial and logistics real estate in India. IndoSpace has the largest national network of 52 logistics parks with 58 million square feet delivered/under development across 11 cities. With India's largest and most experienced industrial real estate team, IndoSpace continues to lead the development of key logistics infrastructure for India's economic growth. For more information, visit www.indospace.in and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

