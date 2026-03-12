New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has assured consumers of uninterrupted supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for household cooking and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles amid global energy market disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The assurance comes following the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, dated March 9, 2026, under which the supply of natural gas to Domestic PNG and CNG has been classified as the topmost priority sector.

In a statement, the company said that it remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of natural gas forhouseholds and transport services in line with the government mandate.

"Accordingly we would like to assure the uninterrupted supply of Domestic PNG for household cooking and CNG for fueling for public transport and private vehicles to maintain urban mobility as per the government mandate and availability of natural gas supply," the company said.

IGL further stated that it remains focused on maintaining high standards of service and ensuring that customer needs remain at the centre of its operations.

"IGL remains persistent in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that customer service is at the heart of every endeavour we undertake," the company added.

The assurance from the gas distributor comes at a time when global energy markets are witnessing heightened volatility due to disruptions in crude oil and natural gas supplies.

According to industry developments, crude oil supply is facing significant disruptions primarily due to the escalating military conflict in the Middle East. The disruptions have pushed benchmark prices such as Brent crude to around USD 100 per barrel.

Natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies are also facing challenges due to disruptions in maritime trade routes.

One of the key factors contributing to the supply concerns is the virtual closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route for energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime chokepoint that handles roughly 20 per cent of global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) trade. Any disruption in this route can have a significant impact on the movement of natural gas and related energy commodities across international markets. (ANI)

