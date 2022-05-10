New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): A new season brings with it cheer, new beginnings and with Spring upon us, witness a surreal forest at Phoenix Palladium. Among the hustle bustle of the city, step into Phoenix Palladium and indulge in a tranquil stroll with fresh buds blooming, birds chirping and giraffes frolicking among the tress. Creating the summer vibe, Phoenix Palladium delighted its customers with an incredible experience. From hosting bespoke art events to international stature themed installations, Palladium leads the art and decor scene in the city and this time around, Phoenix Palladium unveiled a splendid decor installation curated by Sussane Khan- The Tranquil Stroll at the heart of the mall, Festival Square. Larger than life, the 48ft x 48ft and 28ft height, the installation will mesmerize you and put you in a trance.

Take a walk along Phoenix Palladium and be prepared to be vowed. Witness a thriving forest in the middle of a concrete jungle. True to its vision of bringing luxury experiences to life, Phoenix Palladium is here with 'The Tranquil Stroll', an installation inspired by nature and spring time. 'Tis the season of new beginnings and what better way than to spend some time at the mall indulging in some retail therapy followed by a stroll in the lap of nature. This installation shows how a concrete jungle is transforming into a beautiful forest. As one takes a stroll through the forest one experiences the mesmerizing light play along with the sound effects enhancing the beauty of it. Witness birds chirping, Giraffes feeding and flowers blooming as they calm your senses and transport you to a magical state of mind.

Also Read | LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Wriddhiman Saha, Jason Holder and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Commenting on the brand Palladium and its offerings, Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited, said "Palladium as a destination always offers something special and engaging for our customers. With years of inundated love and support from our customers, we only want to amplify the customer experience and satisfaction, driving us to incessantly work towards creating new experiences, brands, and events. We hope to appease our consumers as a 360-degree one-stop shop-fashion, food, festivities and events".

Phoenix Palladium, India's sole lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai personifies refined elegance, letting shoppers soak in the myriad retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more! Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for the high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining & entertainment options for the uber cool consumer all under one roof. Palladium is a part of The Phoenix Mills Ltd, India's premier retail led, the mixed-used development company, which is promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Also Read | Fearless Brand of Cricket, Reason Behind Success of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)