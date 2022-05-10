Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to take on their counterpart Gujarat Titans (GT) in their second face-off this season on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. The two new entrants have owned the season and topping the IPL 2022 points table as of now. In their previous match against each other, Gujarat Titans won by five wickets and two balls remaining. LSG, however, are in form than GT currently, with the last four consecutive wins while GT lost their previous two matches. Both the teams have match-winning players. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Quinton de Kock (LSG)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener played a responsible inning after an early fall of the first wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. Quinton de Kock made a half-century which consisted of three sixes and four fours in 29 balls. LSG will count on him when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Avesh Khan (LSG)

He bowled a tremendous spell of three overs and gave away just 19 runs including one maiden over against Avesh Khan also took three wickets to break the spirit of KKR batting line-up and get his team closer to an outstanding victory. He is the key bowler of LSG and will be among the players to watch out for as LSG takes on GT on Tuesday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jason Holder (LSG)

He took an early and important wicket of Aaron Finch and later two more back to back wickets in 14th over to help LSG further dismantle KKR in their last match. Jason Holder is key bowler of LSG and will a player to watch out for in the face off against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Wriddhiman Saha (GT)

He played his part as an opener while chasing 177 runs against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. Wriddhiman Saha scored 55 runs of 40 balls to get Gujarat Titans (GT) off to a good start. He will be looking forward to continue with his form as GT takes on LSG on Tuesday.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill (GT)

Along with Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill also produced a valuable inning against Mumbai Indians (MI) to help his team get near to the total. Shubman Gill added 52 runs off 36 balls, which gave Gujarat Titans a solid start. He remains an impactful batter for Gujarat Titans and will be among the top players to watch out for as GT faces LSG on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).