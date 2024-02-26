BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 26: Beltecno India, a leading manufacturer of stainless steel industrial and commercial water storage tanks, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Bangalore. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to strengthen its presence in key markets across India.

Located at Regus - Bangalore World Trade Centre, 22nd Floor, 26/1, BRIGADE GATEWAY, Dr Rajkumar Rd, Malleshwara, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560055, the new office will serve as a strategic hub for Beltecno's operations in the region.

"As demand for our innovative stainless steel tank solutions continues to grow, it is essential for us to expand our footprint and enhance our support for customers in Bangalore and surrounding areas," said Kiyokazu Tamura, Managing Director, Beltecno India. "The opening of our new office underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to our valued clients."

Beltecno specialises in the design and manufacture of high-capacity industrial and commercial water storage tanks, catering to a wide range of applications in various industries. With a focus on quality, reliability, and sustainability, Beltecno's products are trusted by leading organisations worldwide.

The new office opening will be on 1st March 2024. For inquiries or to learn more about Beltecno's stainless steel tank solutions, please visit https://www.beltecno-global.com/.

