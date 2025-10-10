VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Inflow Technologies, a leading Value Added Distributor in the ICT Distribution Services industry, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Logitech, a global leader in video collaboration and workplace technology. This partnership marks a significant step in Inflow's mission to deliver innovative, future-ready solutions to customers across India and South Asia.

Logitech's cutting-edge video conferencing and collaboration tools are known for their exceptional quality, intuitive design, and seamless integration across platforms. With a strong global presence and a reputation for reliability, Logitech continues to redefine workplace communication through smart, scalable solutions tailored for hybrid work. By adding Logitech's portfolio to Inflow's Unified Communications and Collaboration offerings, customers will benefit from smarter, more efficient ways to connect, collaborate, and thrive in hybrid work environments.

"At Logitech, we strive to empower seamless collaboration from anywhere. Partnering with Inflow Technologies marks a significant step in expanding our presence across India by combining their extensive distribution network and local expertise with our innovative and world class collaboration solutions. For us this partnership is beyond distribution--it's about together creating an ecosystem that enables organizations to extend human potential at work and while collaborating, so everyone is seen, heard and can contribute in their own unique way. Together, we will bring world-class tools and transformative experiences to more businesses in India." - Manoj Sahay, Country Head - India, Logitech

"This partnership will help us scale faster in India by combining our innovation in collaboration with their strong reach and relationships. Together, we aim to deliver smarter, more inclusive meeting experiences that empower organizations of all sizes," said Anand Lakshmanan, Head of Logitech for Business, India.

Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Inflow Technologies, commented: "We are incredibly excited to partner with Logitech. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to the Indian market, providing our partners and their customers with world-class solutions for every workspace. In today's hybrid work environment, effective communication and seamless collaboration are paramount. This relationship empowers our partners with an unparalleled range of peripherals and collaboration tools, allowing them to equip their customers with the best solutions for productivity, communication, and seamless hybrid work experiences."

About Inflow Technologies

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a niche player in ICT Infrastructure Distribution Services, offering Value Added Distribution in Networking, Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Surveillance, Server, Storage & Software across India and South Asia. Headquartered in Bangalore, Inflow operates in 50+ locations and supports a robust channel of 3000+ partners, backed by 200+ certified technical experts.

Learn more: www.inflowtechnologies.com

