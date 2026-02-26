Influencer Act Wins Multiple Honors at BW Next Gen Digi Content Awards 2025; Surpasses 1 Billion Campaign Reach in 2024-25

New Delhi [India], February 26: Influencer Act, a Noida-based influencer marketing and digital strategy agency, has secured multiple awards at the BW Next Gen Digi Content Awards 2025, held at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi.

The agency was recognized across three key categories -- Best Regional Influencer Collaboration - Silver category, Excellence in Finance Content Marketing- Gold category, and Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year- Silver category -- highlighting its performance-driven approach to influencer-led digital campaigns.

The BW Next Gen Digi Content Awards recognize innovation, effectiveness, and measurable impact in digital marketing and content strategy. The event was attended by brand leaders, marketing professionals, and digital agencies from across India.

Award-Winning Campaign Excellence

Influencer Act received the Best Regional Influencer Collaboration award for executing region-specific campaigns that leveraged vernacular creators and culturally aligned storytelling to drive authentic engagement across diverse Indian markets.

In the finance category, the agency was honored for simplifying complex financial concepts into accessible, relatable digital content. The recognition reflects its growing presence in BFSI-focused influencer campaigns, with an emphasis on trust-building and compliance-sensitive communication.

The agency was also named Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year, acknowledging its structured campaign execution, creator partnerships, and measurable business outcomes.

Performance Metrics Driving Recognition

During 2024-25, Influencer Act executed over 150+ influencer marketing campaigns, generating a cumulative campaign reach exceeding 1 billion impressions across platforms.

According to the company, its campaigns delivered an average engagement rate approximately 8% higher than industry benchmarks (2.5%), reflecting strong audience alignment and content relevance. The agency also reported an average ROI uplift of 4.5%, supported by cost-efficient influencer selection and data-backed media optimization strategies.

The company attributes these outcomes to its audience-first campaign philosophy. Before campaign development, the agency evaluates the real-world usefulness and relevance of a product for its target consumers. This approach is designed to ensure that campaigns remain relatable to audiences while delivering measurable ROI and sustainable engagement for brands.

A spokesperson for Influencer Act said, "We focus on aligning product value with authentic storytelling. When campaigns are built around genuine audience utility, performance metrics naturally follow. Our goal is to combine creativity with accountability."

Consistency Beyond Award Categories

The agency stated that its work extends beyond the award-winning categories and spans multiple sectors, delivering consistent creative and strategic execution across campaigns. Influencer Act follows a structured model that includes audience research, influencer identification, regional strategy development, content creation, execution, and performance tracking.

With these recognitions, the company said it plans to further strengthen its focus on regional influencer marketing, finance content campaigns, and performance-led digital strategies.

About Influencer Act

Influencer Act is a Noida-based influencer marketing and digital strategy agency specializing in influencer-led campaigns, regional content marketing, and performance-driven brand collaborations. The agency works with brands across BFSI, lifestyle, and emerging digital sectors, delivering ROI-focused campaigns through data-backed planning and creator partnerships.

Contact

Influencer Act

Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Visit: www.influenceract.com

