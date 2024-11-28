SMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 28: In a groundbreaking leap for personalized media consumption, a team of visionary tech innovators--Dr. Shine K. George, Dr. Neenu Kuriakose, and Sebin Poulose--has introduced a cutting-edge computer device designed for Personalized News Video Storage. This innovation, now listed in the UK Intellectual Property Office's registry of patents, is set to redefine how users store, access, and manage news videos tailored to their unique preferences.

In an era where personalized content is integral to daily life, this device offers a seamless and intuitive solution for organizing digital news content. With its focus on efficiency and accessibility, the technology empowers users to curate their favorite news stories and retrieve them on demand, fostering a deeper connection with the information that matters most to them.

Classified under Recording, Telecommunication, and Data Processing Equipment, the device addresses the increasing demand for organized and easily accessible media. Its core design emphasizes streamlined data storage and rapid retrieval, making it an indispensable tool in today's digital-first landscape.

Speaking about the vision behind this innovation, the creators shared, "Our mission was to develop a tool that integrates effortlessly into everyday life, helping users consume and organize content that resonates with their interests. We're thrilled about the opportunities this device opens for a personalized media experience."

With the prototype now complete, the device is poised to transition into product development, promising to bring advanced AI-driven solutions to the forefront of digital engagement.

In addition to this innovation, the team is set to release a book titled "AI-Driven Intelligent Newsrooms: Shaping the Future of Media in a Dynamic Landscape." This book is part of a larger series of publications, products, and solutions all aimed at advancing AI-based applications in media and technology.

Meet the Innovators:

* Dr. Shine K. George is an Associate Professor in the Department of Computers at UC College, Aluva. With a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence, he has presented at several international conferences and authored numerous scholarly articles on AI-based topics.

* Dr. Neenu Kuriakose, Assistant Professor at Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Sciences, and author of four books, also holds a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence. She has contributed extensively to AI research and publications.

* Sebin Poulose is a media entrepreneur and founder of NewAge, bringing his expertise in media innovation to this transformative project.

With this dynamic trio at the helm, the device signals a new era in personalized media, merging technology with convenience to meet the evolving demands of digital consumers.

