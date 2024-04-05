VMPL

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 5: DeltaPower, a leading solution provider in the renewable energy sector, is happy to announce the recent onboarding of Garewal Eye Institute as a new client for the installation of a 305KW state-of-the-art solar power plant. This partnership reinforces DeltaPower's commitment to promoting renewable energy and demonstrates confidence in their industry expertise.

The collaboration between DeltaPower and Garewal Eye Institute will result in the implementation of a cutting-edge solar facility designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions while providing sustainable energy solutions. The solar power plant will utilize DeltaPower's latest solar technology, capable of producing enough clean energy to offset millions of pounds of carbon dioxide each year.

High-Efficiency Solar Solutions

The proposed installation will feature high-efficiency photovoltaic panels and advanced inverters that ensure maximum power output with minimal environmental impact. The plant will also enjoy round-the-clock remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

A Step Towards Sustainability

"DeltaPower's partnership with Garewal Eye Institute marks an exciting chapter for both companies," stated Vikram Hans, Managing Director, DeltaPower. "We are honored to have been chosen to help Garewal Eye Institute to take a substantial step towards sustainability and are committed to delivering a solar power solution that meets the highest standards of innovation and quality."

Dr Garewal, President Garewal Eye Institute, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, "This venture with DeltaPower allows us to take an active role towards a greener future. It's not just about doing good business, it's about doing what's right for the environment and for future generations."

DeltaPower is an industry leader in the development and installation of renewable energy systems. With three decades of experience, the company has been at the forefront of promoting renewable resources to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability. DeltaPower is dedicated to providing reliable, cost-effective energy solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each client.

