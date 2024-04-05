Ram Navami is one of the most important Hindu festivals. Ram Navami is celebrated every year during the spring season to honour the birth of the Hindu God Rama, known as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami falls on the 9th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra (March/April according to the Gregorian calendar) according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17, which falls on a Wednesday. It will mark the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations. During Ram Navami, devotees visit temples and recite verses from the Ramayana, a holy book about Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Lord Ram is considered an ideal human, symbolising truth, righteousness, and virtue, as well as bravery, courage, and devotion. Devotees conclude their nine-day fast on this auspicious day. Special prayers, pujas, and recitations of the Ramayana are offered to Lord Ram. In addition, in many places around the country, there are colourful processions and cultural programmes held to celebrate this occasion. Happy Ram Navami: Wishes, Greetings, 'Jai Shri Ram' Images, SMS, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Status To Send to Family and Friends.

Ram Navami 2024 Day and Date

Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on April 17, 2024, which falls on a Wednesday.

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:22 am to 01:53 pm. Duration - 02 Hours 31 Mins.

Ram Navami 2024 Puja Muhurat Timing

Ram Navami 2024 Puja Muhurat timings are from 11:03 am–1:38 pm.

Ram Navami History

According to the Ramayana, King Dashratha had three wives, Sumitra, Kausalya, and Kaikeyi. However, none of them had a son who could inherit the throne. It was on this day in the year 5114 BC that Lord Ram was born as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and the eldest son of King Dashratha. It is widely believed that Lord Rama was born on this day in the kingdom of Awadh, which is also known as Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Another legend associated with this day is the wedding anniversary (Kalyanotsavam) of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Ram Navami Significance

Lord Ram, known as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, holds a special place in Hindu beliefs. His life story, detailed in the epic Ramayana, serves as a guide and a moral compass for many. During the festival of Ram Navami, devotees find inspiration in Lord Ram's noble life. It's not just a celebration or honouring of history but a reminder of Ram's virtuous path. People across the country fast, visit temples and pray to seek blessings on this day. Ram Navami encourages devotees to reflect on Lord Ram's teachings, highlighting the value of leading a righteous life. Ram Navami Special Bhog Recipes: From Kalakand to Kaju Barfi, List of Sweet Dishes That Can Be Offered As Prasad to Lord Rama.

As we celebrate Rama Navami 2024, let us remember to follow and imitate the goodness and integrity of Lord Ram in our own lives, striving for righteousness and compassion in all that we do.

